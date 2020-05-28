STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
COVID-19 recovery 50 percent in Odisha, tally rises to 1,593

Odisha recorded a recovery rate of over 50 per cent after 79 Covid-19 patients recovered from nine districts of the State against 76 new cases reported from 10 districts.

Published: 28th May 2020 10:09 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th May 2020 10:09 AM   |  A+A-

A migrant looks through a window during his departure for Odisha by 'Shramik Special' train at Panvel Railway Station amid the ongoing COVID-19 nationwide lockdown in Navi Mumbai. (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Odisha recorded a recovery rate of over 50 percent after 79 Covid-19 patients recovered from nine districts of the State against 76 new cases reported from 10 districts. Of the 1,593 confirmed cases, 811 have recovered.While the highest 28 affected persons from Bhadrak recovered, followed by 17 from Balasore and 11 from Ganjam, the number of recoveries from Puri is seven. Five persons from Jajpur, four from Cuttack, three from Keonjhar and two each from Khurda and Balangir have also been cured. As many as 84 patients had recovered on Tuesday.

Of the 76 fresh cases detected in the last 24 hours, 16 are from Balangir, 13 each from Khurda and Nuapada, 11 from Cuttack, 10 from Ganjam, six from Jagatsinghpur, two each from Balasore, Nayagarh and Sundargarh and one from Mayurbhanj.

Health department sources said eight affected persons in Balangir had recently returned from Maharashtra, five from West Bengal and one each from Andhra Pradesh, Gujarat and Tamil Nadu.“Two nurses have been found positive for coronavirus in Balasore. They were deployed at Jyothi Covid Hospital. A team of 20 doctors and paramedical staff who were deployed along with the two nurses for treatment of patients have been isolated,” said a district official.After 79 patients recovered, the number of active cases in the State came down to 774. 

