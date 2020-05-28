STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Bhubaneswar

Death of six civets in Nandan Kanan Zoo rings in fear

Deputy Director Jayanta Kumar Das said postmortem findings suggested that the civets died due to pneumonia.

Published: 28th May 2020 10:18 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th May 2020 10:18 AM   |  A+A-

civets

For representation only| EXPRESS

By Sudarsan Maharana
Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Death of six Common Palm Civets due to ‘lung inflammation’ in a span of two weeks between April and May has sent the Nandankanan Zoo authorities into a tizzy forcing officials to seek Covid test of the mammals. The Centre for Wildlife Health (CWH) at Odisha University of Agriculture and Technology (OUAT), Bhubaneswar carried out coronavirus test on the samples in one of the city labs. The results, however, were negative for the virus. 

Deputy Director Jayanta Kumar Das said postmortem findings suggested that the civets died due to pneumonia. The samples collected from the civets were sent to CWH for further research. The samples have, however, been stored safely for dispatch to Indian Veterinary Research Institute, Bareilly to ascertain whether the illness was caused by any respiratory virus.

“As the flight service has resumed, CWH will send the samples to IVRI to ascertain the exact cause of the deaths and submit a report,” he said. The Zoo had 23 Common Palm civets in three different enclosures. 
The death occured in one of the enclosures where around 11 civets were lodged. The remaining civets of the enclosure have been quarantined and are safe. The enclosure has been disinfected, the Zoo deputy director said. 

Zoo veterinarians who had earlier carried out bacteria culture suspect it to be a viral infection only. “Had it been bacterial it would have been controlled easily. But respiratory disorder was acute and the trend suggests it happened due to viral infection only,” a senior veterinarian of the Zoo said. He, however, ruled out coronavirus. Officials said that the zoo inmates are now being provided vitamins and immunomodulators to boost their immune system and prevent such infections.

Pangolin tests -ve
Bhubaneswar: The pangolin rescued from a quarantine facility in Cuttack district has tested negative for coronavirus. PCCF (Wildlife) HS Upadhyay said sample of the five-year-old female pangolin sent to one of the labs here has tested negative for Covid-19. The Centre for Wildlife Health (CWH) at OUAT facilitated the sample testing. Athagarh Divisional Forest Officer Sasmita Lenka said the scaly ant-eater will now be released into the wild with adequate security by Thursday.

Stay up to date on all the latest Bhubaneswar news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Common Palm Civets Common Palm Civets die Nandankanan Zoo
Coronavirus
Odisha-based migrants on their way to Central to board the train in Chennai on Sunday. (Photo | P Jawahar, EPS)
The great COVID-19 migrant crisis: What is fuelling the desperation?
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
'50% of people in India could be COVID infected by December'
A medic takes samples from an Indian national arriving from Myanmar at Anna International Airport during the ongoing COVID-19 nationwide lockdown in Chennai. (Photo | PTI)
Why can’t private hospitals give free treatment, SC asks government
Sona Mollah's friend Farid at Mumbai airport on May 25, the day the flights to Kolkata were cancelled (Photo| EPS)
Returning home after 2 months: Flyers share experience at airport

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Rajasthan Deputy Chief Minister Sachin Pilot (File | PTI)
Sachin Pilot: Not enough was done by Delhi to help states fight Coronavirus
Migrant workers in Haryana undergo thermal screening. (Photo| PTI)
2.4 lakh people sent home in 196 trains from Delhi: Manish Sisodia
Gallery
Final Operation Clearences for Tejas during the induction ceremony at Sulur air base at the outskirts of Coimbatore. (Photo | U Rakesh Kumar, EPS)
Indigenous Tejas fighter jets put on air show as second squadron gets inducted into Indian Air Force
Section 377 of the IPC which made homosexuality a punishable offence in the country was decriminalised by the Supreme Court of India on September 6, 2018. Not much has changed since then, the stigma towards same-sex love remains unchallenged and the India
7 years of 'Mumbai Police': When Prithviraj-Rosshan Andrrews combo made Indian cinema's first gay hero
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp