Private buses to run from today decides Odisha Bus Owners’ Association

Published: 28th May 2020 10:16 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th May 2020 10:16 AM

Office workers board DTC busses at Akshardham as the Delhi Government resumed bus services within the city on Tuesday. (Photo | Parveen Negi/EPS)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: All Odisha Bus Owners’ Association on Wednesday decided to resume bus services a day after the State Government considered the demand for a waiver of motor vehicle tax for three months. They will start operations within the State from Thursday.Commerce and Transport department and members of the association held a meeting in this regard on Tuesday. “We have demanded tax exemption till August as the buses were off road in April and May due to the lockdown,” said association’s spokesperson Debashish Nayak.

The association said of the 14,000 buses operating on the State roads, about 4,000 to 5,000 will start operating from Thursday as many staff are yet to return from their villages and join duty.“Bus operators have been asked to sanitise their vehicles at least twice a day and ask passengers to wear masks,” said Nayak. No passengers will be allowed to stand and travel. Buses will strictly maintain their carrying capacity, he added. After a gap of over two months, private buses will operate in Odisha from Thursday, he said.

