Demolition drive around Bhubaneswar's Lingaraj temple resumes

The joint enforcement team of Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation and Bhubaneswar Development Authority with the help of police initiated process to pull down a three-storey building.

Published: 30th May 2020 08:52 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th May 2020 08:52 AM

Lingaraj Temple in Bhubaneswar. (File Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR:  Two days after Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik ordered to resume conservation work around Lingaraj Temple here, the civic authorities on Friday re-launched demolition drive in the areas surrounding the shrine in Old Town for revival of the Ekamrakshetra.

BMC Deputy Commissioner Kamaljit Dash said the drive is part of the conservation project for which around 62 acre land is required.

“We have a reacquisition of 5.5 acre private land for which we need to acquire possession of around 60 residential structures along with other commercial establishments,” said Dash, who is also the in-charge of the land acquisition process for the project.

Six houses have already been taken into possession and demolished.

The land acquisition process was stalled for more than two months in the wake of coronavirus pandemic. Land acquisition will continue as per Rehabilitation and Resettlement Policy formulated by the State Government, he added.

All the residential units having clear title of land would be acquired through direct purchase methods such as compensation amount and land in lieu of land.

TAGS
Lingaraj temple Bhubaneswar
Coronavirus
