Odisha villagers protest discharge of migrants without COVID-19 testing

The road blockade was withdrawn after local police intervened and assured them of necessary remedial measures in consultation with the block administration.

The discharge of the migrants without the mandatory test would put the villagers at risk as their houses lack space for home quarantine, they said.

The discharge of the migrants without the mandatory test would put the villagers at risk as their houses lack space for home quarantine, they said.

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: Tension  prevailed at Janardanpur and Marada villages on Thursday after Nischintakoili block administration discharged seven migrants from the temporary medical camp (TMC) in Janardanpur panchayat without testing.

Protesting the discharge of migrants from quarantine centre without the test, the villagers staged a road block on Marada-Kissan Nagar road and demanded swab test of all the migrants irrespective of symptomatic or asymptomatic cases before discharging them from the centre.

They alleged that the local administration discharged the migrants who had completed the seven-day institutional quarantine by taking an undertaking from them to undergo home isolation for the next seven days.

The discharge of the migrants without the mandatory test would put the villagers at risk as their houses lack space for home quarantine, they said.

The road blockade was withdrawn after local police intervened and assured them of necessary remedial measures in consultation with the block administration.

In a similar case at Ratilo panchayat under Salepur block, the administration on Friday asked around 40 migrants to leave the TMC and stay in home isolation.

Similar situation also prevails in all the 14 blocks across Cuttack district. District Project Manager of NHM Deepak Sahu said earlier the quarantine period was 28 days.

But the Government recently relaxed the norm to seven days mandatory institutional quarantine and another seven-day home isolation.

“As per the guidelines, we are giving priority for testing of those migrants having influenza like symptoms, old age with comorbidities, pregnant women and children less than five years old age,” said Sahu. Of the total 53,977 registered migrants, 15,549 have returned to the district by Friday.

