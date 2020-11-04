STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Active Covid cases down to 4 % in Capital

BMC officials said though the cases have dropped significantly in the last three days, preventive measures need to be taken by people to prevent further outbreak.

Ignoring physical distancing, people gather at a mobile shop at Bapuji Nagar in Bhubaneswar on Tuesday | IRFANA

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: THE gradual drop in daily Covid-19 infection count for the last three weeks has brought down the share of active cases in the State Capital to less than 4 per cent. Bhubaneswar reported 6,900 positive cases in a month between October 1 and 30, while more than 8,700 people recovered in the city during this period. This helped in bringing down the number of active cases in the month from 3,500 to 1,500. 

Of the total 29,379 Covid-19 cases reported in the city till date, only 1,050 (3.57 per cent) are undergoing treatment. Besides, more than 70 per cent of these patients are being treated in home isolation. More than 28,100 Covid infected patients have recovered, while 170 patients including one in the last 24 hours have succumbed to the virus, officials of Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) said.  

The city reported 69 new cases of Covid-19 against 180 recoveries in the last 24 hours. Of the new cases, 55 were related to local transmission, while 14 linked to quarantine. Five cases were reported from Saheed Nagar, while four cases each detected in Rasulgarh, Nayapalli and Tankapani road. 

BMC officials said though the cases have dropped significantly in the last three days, preventive measures need to be taken by people to prevent further outbreak. Municipal Commissioner Prem Chandra Chaudhary said zonal deputy commissioners have been asked to ensure that Covid-19 regulations are followed strictly to check spread of the virus.

