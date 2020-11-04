Anjali awards announced

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The annual Anjali Awards instituted by Swabhiman, the State Disability Information and Resources Centre in Bhubaneswar, will this year be given to four persons for their contribution towards uplift of physically and socially challenged people.While Anjali has three awards – Anjali Award for Bravery, Anjali Award for Service and Anjali Award for Commitment - this year, the organisation has decided to confer a Jury Award for Bravery to Mamata Rani, an orthopedically impaired anganwadi worker working in Balangir.

Besides, a jury comprising of eminent citizens has chosen Ritwik Das, a young animation filmmaker, for the Anjali Award for Bravery and Husnain, the founder of an inclusive dance troupe based out of New Delhi, ‘We are One’, for Anjali Award for Service. Similarly, the Anjali Award for Commitment will be conferred on State Commissioner for Person with Disabilities in Odisha Sulochana Das.

Founder of Swabhiman Dr Sruti Mahapatra said, “Anjali awards intend to identify people who have discovered doors where others have seen walls; who have set out to take a second look to what was available and explore different ways of making things better”.