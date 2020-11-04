STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Two criminals held with foreign currency notes

Police have seized 13 foreign currency notes from two anti-socials involved in drugging and theft in the city.

HANDCUFF, ARREST

For representational purposes (File Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Police have seized 13 foreign currency notes from two anti-socials involved in drugging and theft in the city.The accused Sushant Rout of Nayagarh and Simanchal Subudhi of Ganjam had befriended Krushna Chandra Patra of Ganjam district at Baramunda bus stand under Khandagiri police limits on October 24. They offered him a spiked beer and when he became unconscious after drinking it, the accused stole his valuables.

On the basis of Patra’s complaint, a case was registered under Sections 379, 428 and 34 of IPC and the accused nabbed. They were produced before a court here on Saturday.Khandagiri police informed that while Rout is a resident of Tamando, Subudhi stays in Salia Sahi. The criminal duo befriended people, offered them spiked drinks or even gutka and looted them. Rout and Subudhi mostly targeted people at Baramunda bus stand, Station Square and Laxmisagar in Bhubaneswar besides, Cuttack and Berhampur. Police have seized 13 foreign currency notes including Dollar, Ghanaian cedi, Saudi riyal from them. 

Besides, Rs 1.08 lakh cash, a gold chain with locket, two gold rings, one motorcycle, eight bags and trolleys, 20 SIM cards, five wrist watches and four mobile phones were seized from Rout and Subudhi. Police said probe is on to ascertain from where the accused obtained the currency notes and if they looted passengers near the international airport.

