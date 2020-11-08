Covid-19 cases cross 3L mark amid rising fatalities

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Odisha ’s Covid-19 tally crossed the three lakh mark on Saturday with 1,372 new infections being reported in the last 24 hours.The State that recorded first one lakh cases in 167 days, added two lakh cases in only 67 days with the infections jumping from one lakh to two lakh in just 24 days.Odisha is ninth State to record three lakh confirmed cases. The positivity rate dropped to below three per cent and active cases came down to less than 12,000 as the number of new cases started declining since early October in several districts though seven districts continued to maintain periodic ups and downs.

There is no let up in deaths related to Covid-19 as 17 more patients, including three from Khurda, two each from Cuttack, Mayurbhanj, Bargarh and Sambalpur and one each from Balasore, Puri, Koraput, Kendrapara, Bhadrak and Kalahandi succumbed to the disease taking the death toll to 1,463. The deceased included a 15-year-old boy from Bhadrak.

Khurda has accounted for the highest number of fatalities of 255 while Ganjam, Cuttack, Puri, Sundargarh and Balasore registered 239, 122, 90, 80 and 76 deaths respectively. At an average of 13 deaths a day, total 79 fatalities have been recorded in last six days.The rising fatality has, however, emerged as a cause of concern for the State government that is expecting a second wave in mid-December and January. The health authorities fear, if at all the second wave occurs as expected, it may lead to more deaths as people are hiding infections.

Additional Chief Secretary of Health department PK Mohapatra said most of the fatalities are now reported among senior citizens, aged above 60. “Apart from the comorbid conditions, people those who are hiding the infection and delaying testing are falling victims to the disease,” he said. As many as 1,683 patients recovered in the State bringing down the active cases to 11,820. So far, 2,86,857 patients have recovered and 48.88 lakh sample tests have been conducted. The State Capital recorded 64 new cases and two more fatalities in the last 24 hours. The Covid tally of the city increased to 29,647, while death toll mounted to 179.