STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Bhubaneswar

Govt to issue permit for 200 bus routes

Bus owners can now obtain permanent permit for the inter-state vacant routes in a hassle free manner.

Published: 08th November 2020 03:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th November 2020 01:14 PM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR:  Bus owners can now obtain permanent permit for the inter-state vacant routes in a hassle free manner. As the inter-state bus operation is allowed after relaxation of Covid-19 lockdown norms, the State government has sought applications from stage carriage owners for permits against vacant routes.For the first time, the State Transport Authority (STA) has notified all vacant routes between Odisha and other neighbouring states like Chhattisgarh, Jharkhand, Bihar and West Bengal for the convenience of interested bus operators.

Transport Commissioner-cum-Chairman of STA Sanjeeb Panda said carriage owners can submit application for obtaining permits to ply on more than 200 vacant routes this time. “The cut off date for submitting application is November 25,” he said.

Though the process has been made online for granting of permits within the State routes, the operators will have to apply for the inter-state permit in offline mode. A number of services is now available online.
As per the notification issued by the STA, registered owner of stage carriage will have to submit the application form accompanied with money receipt of `500 deposited towards application fee, self-attested copy of registration, valid fitness and insurance certificates along with solvency certificate or bank guarantee of `99,000 from any nationalised bank valid for one year.

Bus owners holding permanent or temporary permit in any route will not be eligible to apply. Any application made without surrendering existing permit will be rejected. The applicants will also have to file self-declaration stating no tax dues and penalty outstanding against the operator and no court cases pending against any of his/her vehicle.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Only three students attend a class at SVBNR English Medium High School in Tirumala on Thursday due to Covid fear. (Photo | EPS)
COVID-19: 575 students, 829 teachers infected as schools reopen in AP
For representational purposes
Government eases guidelines for BPOs, norms to facilitate 'Work From Home'
For representational purpose. . (Photo | Reuters)
India may have lost Rs 20 lakh crore during April-September
TNIE Expressions: 'Trump’s return will mean unpredictability in ties'

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Supporters of President Donald Trump rally in Beverly Hills. (Photo | AP)
US Elections: Trump supporters seen carrying guns outside counting centres
The Sunday morning in the village was rocked by the sound of bursting crackers.
Deepavali arrives early for Kamala Harris' ancestral village Thulasendrapuram
Gallery
After making headlines with her wedding in October, actress Kajal Aggarwal is now holidaying with her husband, Gautam Kitchlu, in Maldives. (Photo | Kajal Aggarwal Instagram)
Kajal Aggarwal gives a sneak peek into her honeymoon in Maldives
On November 8, 2016, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced to the nation that Rs 500 and Rs 1,000 currency notes will cease to be legal tender.
Demonetization Anniversary: Here are the problems people faced during those testing times
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp