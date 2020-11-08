Govt to issue permit for 200 bus routes

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Bus owners can now obtain permanent permit for the inter-state vacant routes in a hassle free manner. As the inter-state bus operation is allowed after relaxation of Covid-19 lockdown norms, the State government has sought applications from stage carriage owners for permits against vacant routes.For the first time, the State Transport Authority (STA) has notified all vacant routes between Odisha and other neighbouring states like Chhattisgarh, Jharkhand, Bihar and West Bengal for the convenience of interested bus operators.

Transport Commissioner-cum-Chairman of STA Sanjeeb Panda said carriage owners can submit application for obtaining permits to ply on more than 200 vacant routes this time. “The cut off date for submitting application is November 25,” he said.

Though the process has been made online for granting of permits within the State routes, the operators will have to apply for the inter-state permit in offline mode. A number of services is now available online.

As per the notification issued by the STA, registered owner of stage carriage will have to submit the application form accompanied with money receipt of `500 deposited towards application fee, self-attested copy of registration, valid fitness and insurance certificates along with solvency certificate or bank guarantee of `99,000 from any nationalised bank valid for one year.

Bus owners holding permanent or temporary permit in any route will not be eligible to apply. Any application made without surrendering existing permit will be rejected. The applicants will also have to file self-declaration stating no tax dues and penalty outstanding against the operator and no court cases pending against any of his/her vehicle.