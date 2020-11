By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Police on Saturday arrested an anti-social for allegedly providing a country made gun and ammunition to a man for Rs 70,000.

Ranjan Bhoi of Mancheswar had supplied the gun to Soumyaranjan Jena (25) of Tangibanta village, who had robbed Indian Overseas Bank and Bank of India in September using a toy gun in the first incident and the country made pistol in the second crime.