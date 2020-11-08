Suspended BJD MLA’s audio clip triggers political storm 

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: An audio clip in which suspended BJD leader and former Balasore MLA Jiban Pradip Dash was heard asking a ‘party worker’ to vote for either BJP or Congress candidate in the November 3 bypoll has created a political storm in the State.Dash was heard saying that BJD candidate Swarup Das belonged to the camp of district president of the party and former MP Rabindra Jena. “The former MP had played a crucial role in getting the ticket for Das with the understanding that when the latter will express his inability to contest, he will get the chance to fight the bypoll,” the former MLA was heard saying in the audio clip.

The former MLA said the protest by workers at the district party office in favour of Jena was also managed. “But when I came to know this, I demanded that I will contest the bypoll if Das (the candidate announced by the party) expresses his inability,” he said and added that there is conspiracy behind his suspension.

Dash was suspended from the party by Chief Minister and party supremo Naveen Patnaik on Thursday for alleged anti-party activities and he resigned from BJD on Friday. In the run-up to the polls, Das reportedly spoke to a worker over phone and the recorded conversation went viral on social media. The former MLA asked the ‘worker’ to vote for Congress and when he said people will not agree to do so, he advised them to vote for BJP instead. “The BJD and BJP are same,” he said.

Dash admitted that he did speak to a worker. He, however, said the audio clip was tampered and the Chief Minister should have heard his side of the story before taking a decision to suspend him.Meanwhile, senior Congress MLA Suresh Kumar Routray said the party is saying this from the beginning and the audio clip has proved it now. BJP general secretary Prithviraj Harichandan, however, said the Congress is trying to be in news by such cheap talks. Government chief whip and BJD leader Pramila Mallick said Dash is making such comments after he failed to get a ticket. “Why was Dash silent when he was in BJD,” she asked.

