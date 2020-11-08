STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Youth detained for issuing fake job letters

According to the police, the accused operated out of the State Capital and stayed at his various friends’ residences. 

Published: 08th November 2020 02:59 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th November 2020 01:14 PM

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR:  A youth from Nayagarh district who allegedly minted lakhs of rupees by luring aspirants to provide employment in Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) has been detained. Abhijit Pradhan (24) of Nuagaon, who failed in Plus II Commerce, has allegedly been conning job aspirants in the district from the last two years and was detained by Sarankul police on Saturday.

Recently, a job aspirant Monali Priyadarshini of Darapada village had lodged a complaint with Sarankul police against Abhijit alleging that he had promised to arrange a job for her and her younger sister at BMC and took advance from them but issued fake appointment letters on forged BMC letterheads.“The complainant and Abhijit were classmates and as she is unemployed, he lured her to provide a job in BMC,” said Sarankul police. Apart from Monali and her sister, Abhijit took money from at least three others on the pretext of providing them clerical jobs in the civic body. According to the police, the accused operated out of the State Capital and stayed at his various friends’ residences. 

“Abhijit sent the fake appointment letter to Monali with details like basic salary, net salary and others through speed post. However, the complainant verified the letter and found out that it was forged,” said the police officer.The accused then telephoned the complainant and demanded to pay the pending amount as she had already received the appointment letter. Monali tricked him by asking him to come to her village for the payment. The complainant and her family members then nabbed him and informed Sarankul police.
“Initial investigation suggests that Abhijit has swindled over `5 lakh from job aspirants.

A case has been registered under various sections of IPC. Further investigation is on,” said the police officer.Two years back, Abhijit had to sign an undertaking at Nuagaon police station for cheating a job aspirant and his father Biranchi Pradhan had to sell their land to return the money. Abhijit was let off after a stringent warning but he did not mend his ways.

