COVID-19 death rate continues to rise in Bhubaneswar

Despite a significant drop in daily caseload in the last week, Covid-19 deaths continue to rise in the State Capital.

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Despite a significant drop in daily caseload in the last week, Covid-19 deaths continue to rise in the State Capital. The city that reported 54 new cases in the last 24 hours, recorded four more fatalities due to the virus on the day. 

The average Covid related deaths in the city in the last five days remains 2.6 against daily caseload of 65. Statistics, however, show that the death rate in the corresponding period last month, when the daily cases used to be more than 300, was much less. 

Between October 4 and 8 when the city used to report an average 332 cases a day, the daily death rate was only 1.8. The death toll in the city has now mounted to 181 of which around 70 deaths have been reported in last one month. The State Capital now has 29,704 cases with 28,670 recoveries.

Capital Hospital Director Dr Laxmidhar Sahoo said the high infection rate among old age people is the reason of high death rate. “Though children and young are equally infected, people in their old age are mostly affected by the virus as the rate of recovery in their case has remained comparatively low than other age groups,” he said. 

Besides, the comorbidities associated with elderly people infected with the virus make them more vulnerable, he said and added that reduction in infection among old age people will bring down the death cases. The director said adequate precautions are required to be taken for elderly people at home. “Young people stepping outside need to take care of their elderly parents and properly follow Covid safety guidelines even in their homes,” he said. 

