Odisha government decides on new provision for promotion

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The State government has decided to do away with the existing practice of keeping vacancies in promotional posts for Group-A and Group-B officers due to the non-availability of the performance appraisal report (PAR) of officers in time.

“It has been decided by the government that henceforth vacancies shall not be kept unfilled due to non-availability of PARs of officers/employees finding a place in the zone of consideration by the departmental promotion committee or selection committee of the selection board,” said order of the General Administration department.

The officers next in the line will be considered for promotion and cases of those who failed to get promotion due to want of PAR will be considered later, the order stated. As per the prevailing practice, officers whose eligibility for promotion could not be adjudged due to the non-availability of CCR (which has been replaced by PAR), their cases were deferred by keeping equal number of vacancies in the higher grade for subsequent consideration.

This has been strongly resented by government employees as the August 24 order of the GA department violates its 2006 guidelines replacing the system of confidential character roll (CCR) with a performance appraisal report.