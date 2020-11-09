Onion prices begin to fall in Odisha as new crops arrive

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: In a big relief for consumers, prices of onion have started falling in retail markets across the state after arrival of new crops from Andhra Pradesh. Onion, which was selling at Rs 80 a kg in most part of the state for nearly three weeks, is now available at Rs 60 a kg. However, even after a fall of Rs 20, the kitchen staple in common households is still out of budget for many consumers.

“There are two reasons for the cooling off of onion price. The prices are on a downward trend in Nashik’s Lasalgaon, the major source market for Odisha. The second reason is arrival of new onion from Kurnool of Andhra Pradesh,” said general secretary of Kuberpuri Byabasayee Sangha, Shakti Shankar Mishra.

Mishra said the average price per quintal at Nashik was Rs 3,200 on Sunday against Rs 3,651 on November 5. In contrast, the average price on October 30 was Rs 5,501 per quintal with the maximum going up to Rs 6,000. He said the prices of the pungent bulb are expected to come down further with arrival of new crops from Karnataka and Maharashtra.

Meanwhile, the Centre had released 37,000 tonnes of onion into the market to cool down rising prices. After relaxation of import restrictions, another 25,000 tonnes will arrive by Diwali to ensure easy availability. This apart, Nafed is also working on a proposal to import onions through private players.

However, imported onions do not find much favour with Odisha consumers. Last year, prices of onion had shot up to Rs 125 per kg in the state during this period. There was heavy influx of onions from Turkey to tide over the shortage but the imported ones were not accepted by consumers resulting in huge losses for traders. The imported onions are not only sweeter and less pungent than the local ones that people of the state are accustomed to, they were also large in size with one weighing up to 600 gms.

Meanwhile, there is no sign of fall in potato price, which is selling at Rs 45 a kg. “Potato price will remain high as Odisha is completely dependant on West Bengal. The traders are not willing to bring potato from Uttar Pradesh due to high transportation cost,” Mishra said.