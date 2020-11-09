STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Bhubaneswar

Onion prices begin to fall in Odisha as new crops arrive

In a big relief for consumers, prices of onion have started falling in retail markets across the state after arrival of new crops from Andhra Pradesh.

Published: 09th November 2020 09:31 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th November 2020 09:31 AM   |  A+A-

Onion

For representational purposes (File Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: In a big relief for consumers, prices of onion have started falling in retail markets across the state after arrival of new crops from Andhra Pradesh. Onion, which was selling at Rs 80 a kg in most part of the state for nearly three weeks, is now available at Rs 60 a kg. However, even after a fall of Rs 20, the kitchen staple in common households is still out of budget for many consumers.

“There are two reasons for the cooling off of onion price. The prices are on a downward trend in Nashik’s Lasalgaon, the major source market for Odisha. The second reason is arrival of new onion from Kurnool of Andhra Pradesh,” said general secretary of Kuberpuri Byabasayee Sangha, Shakti Shankar Mishra.

Mishra said the average price per quintal at Nashik was Rs 3,200 on Sunday against Rs 3,651 on November 5. In contrast, the average price on October 30 was Rs 5,501 per quintal with the maximum going up to Rs 6,000. He said the prices of the pungent bulb are expected to come down further with arrival of new crops from Karnataka and Maharashtra. 

Meanwhile, the Centre had released 37,000 tonnes of onion into the market to cool down rising prices. After relaxation of import restrictions, another 25,000 tonnes will arrive by Diwali to ensure easy availability. This apart, Nafed is also working on a proposal to import onions through private players.

However, imported onions do not find much favour with Odisha consumers. Last year, prices of onion had shot up to Rs 125 per kg in the state during this period. There was heavy influx of onions from Turkey to tide over the shortage but the imported ones were not accepted by consumers resulting in huge losses for traders. The imported onions are not only sweeter and less pungent than the local ones that people of the state are accustomed to, they were also large in size with one weighing up to 600 gms.

Meanwhile, there is no sign of fall in potato price, which is selling at Rs 45 a kg. “Potato price will remain high as Odisha is completely dependant on West Bengal. The traders are not willing to bring potato from Uttar Pradesh due to high transportation cost,” Mishra said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Odisha onion prices onion price fall
India Matters
A few of the producers who have approached the Delhi High Court include Aamir Khan (L), Karan Johar (R), Salman Khan and more.
Delhi HC asks two channels not to air defamatory content against Bollywood
Representational image (File photo)
Firecracker ban: CAIT demands compensation for traders' losses
A heath worker cuts the strip after taking a nasal sample to test for COVID-19 in New Delhi. (Photo | AP)
Delhi overtakes Maharashtra, Kerala as highest contributor to new COVID-19 cases
A screenshot from the ad posted online. (Photo | YouTube screengrab)
Right-wingers on Twitter call for #BoycottTanishq again after ad against firecrackers

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Republic TV Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami, who was arrested for allegedly abetting the suicide of a 53-year-old interior designer in 2018. (Photo | PTI)
Bombay HC refuses interim bail to Arnab Goswami, asks him to move lower court
US Presidential-elect Joe Biden (File Photo | AP)
US Prez-elect Joe Biden begins transition as Trump refuses to concede
Gallery
US President-elect Joe Biden's pet German Shepherd Major will be making history as the first rescue dog to live in the White House. (Photo | Joe Biden Instagram)
Champ and Major: Meet the four-legged members of US President-elect Joe Biden's family
After making headlines with her wedding in October, actress Kajal Aggarwal is now holidaying with her husband, Gautam Kitchlu, in Maldives. (Photo | Kajal Aggarwal Instagram)
Kajal Aggarwal gives a sneak peek into her honeymoon in Maldives
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp