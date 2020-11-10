STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Bhubaneswar

Snatchers loot gold worth Rs 1 lakh from woman

Two bike-borne miscreants allegedly snatched a vanity bag from a woman when she was going along with her husband and child to their house in Baramunda here. 

Published: 10th November 2020 08:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th November 2020 08:00 AM   |  A+A-

Robbery, Gold chain

Representational image (Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Two bike-borne miscreants allegedly snatched a vanity bag from a woman when she was going along with her husband and child to their house in Baramunda here. 

Tanuja Routray and her husband Jitendra, who works in postal department, visited her sister’s house in BJB Nagar on Monday evening. They were returning home on a two-wheeler when the miscreants snatched Tanuja’s vanity bag containing `25,000 cash and gold ornaments worth over one lakh near Governor House Square at around 10 pm and fled, said victim’s younger sister Banaja.

The bike also did not have any registration number. Police said they have received information in this regard and are looking into the matter.Meanwhile, police arrested three persons for allegedly committing a series of snatchings in the city and seized 18 stolen mobile phones from their possession. 

The accused, Raghav Sahoo of Aiginia, Soumya Ranjan Parija of Sarakantara and Taushif Mohammed of Jadupur, used to snatch mobile phones, conduct their factory reset and sell them to customers at lower prices, said an officer of Khandagiri police station. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
gold
India Matters
A few of the producers who have approached the Delhi High Court include Aamir Khan (L), Karan Johar (R), Salman Khan and more.
Delhi HC asks two channels not to air defamatory content against Bollywood
Representational image (File photo)
Firecracker ban: CAIT demands compensation for traders' losses
A heath worker cuts the strip after taking a nasal sample to test for COVID-19 in New Delhi. (Photo | AP)
Delhi overtakes Maharashtra, Kerala as highest contributor to new COVID-19 cases
A screenshot from the ad posted online. (Photo | YouTube screengrab)
Right-wingers on Twitter call for #BoycottTanishq again after ad against firecrackers

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav and Bihar CM Nitish Kumar cast their votes in phase 2 of Bihar polls in Patna on Tuesday. (File Photos | PTI)
Bihar Polls 2020 Early trends show NDA lead
Thick black smoke emanates after major fire in a chemical factory in Bengaluru. (Photo | Express)
Massive fire at chemical factory in Karnataka, no casualties reported
Gallery
This year, Diwali fervor will stream onto your OTT screens rather than come alive on the big screen, owing to the ongoing pandemic.
'Soorarai Pottru' to 'Ludo': Diwali set to light up OTT screen
US President-elect Joe Biden's pet German Shepherd Major will be making history as the first rescue dog to live in the White House. (Photo | Joe Biden Instagram)
Champ and Major: Meet the four-legged members of US President-elect Joe Biden's family
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp