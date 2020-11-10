Snatchers loot gold worth Rs 1 lakh from woman

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Two bike-borne miscreants allegedly snatched a vanity bag from a woman when she was going along with her husband and child to their house in Baramunda here.

Tanuja Routray and her husband Jitendra, who works in postal department, visited her sister’s house in BJB Nagar on Monday evening. They were returning home on a two-wheeler when the miscreants snatched Tanuja’s vanity bag containing `25,000 cash and gold ornaments worth over one lakh near Governor House Square at around 10 pm and fled, said victim’s younger sister Banaja.

The bike also did not have any registration number. Police said they have received information in this regard and are looking into the matter.Meanwhile, police arrested three persons for allegedly committing a series of snatchings in the city and seized 18 stolen mobile phones from their possession.

The accused, Raghav Sahoo of Aiginia, Soumya Ranjan Parija of Sarakantara and Taushif Mohammed of Jadupur, used to snatch mobile phones, conduct their factory reset and sell them to customers at lower prices, said an officer of Khandagiri police station.