Two nabbed for killing 12 migratory birds

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Two poachers with 12 dead Large Whistling Teals in their possession were arrested by the Chilika Wildlife Division sleuths on Monday, signalling arrival of poachers trailing the migratory birds to the brackish water lagoon. The bird species is protected under Schedule-I of the Wildlife (Protection) Act. This is the season’s first case of migratory bird hunting in Chilika.

The accused duo Fakir Rout and Guru Kumar Rout of Alipada, located to the north of Chilika, were carrying the dead birds in a bag after hunting them in the lake when they were intercepted by a patrol team near a bird camp in Basantpur section under Chilika wildlife division, Assistant Conservator of Forest (ACF) Sarat Kumar Mishra said. The accused have been produced before a local court.

The lagoon which comes alive with arrival of the winged guests from far off places including Siberia, Caspian region and Eastern Europe during winter, also faces the menace of poaching in the season. Close to 16,000 birds have already arrived in the lake of which, around 7,000 have congregated at Nalabana. Besides, more than 30 out of 160 species that make the lake their home during the winter, have already arrived.

Mishra said, wildlife officials are on high alert to prevent poaching of the migratory birds and are reaching out to local villagers to support protection of the winged guests. To ensure the safety of the birds this year, the Chilika Wildlife Division has set up 20 protection camps. Each camp has a motor boat and is manned by a forest guard and three members of bird protection committee, Mishra said and added that patrolling will be expedited in the coming days.