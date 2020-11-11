Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation revises wedding protocols with expected second wave of COVID-19

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Anticipating a second wave of COVID-19 in the city during winter, the Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Tuesday revised guidelines for wedding events in the State Capital and reduced the number of people allowed to attend a marriage function in its jurisdiction to 100 from existing 200.

The new guidelines will come into effect from November 25, the civic body stated in its order. No marriage procession will be allowed in the city.

The host of the function will have to ensure thermal screening of the guests and ensure that senior citizens, pregnant women, children below 10 years age and persons having fever or any other symptoms do not take part in the event.

In closed space, only 50 per cent of the total accommodation capacity will be allowed. BMC commissioner Prem Chandra Chaudhary said the civic body has formed squads to check any violation of the order and initiate appropriate legal action against the violators. The State capital recorded 63 new cases in the last 24 hours.