Bhubaneswar's Mo Bus service adjudged best in country again by Centre

BHUBANESWAR: The Capital Region Urban Transport (CRUT) has won the Award of Excellence at the 13th Urban Mobility India Conference organised by the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs (MoHUA) for its innovative measures in urban transport to keep passengers safe during Covid-19 pandemic.

MoHUA secretary Durga Shankar Mishra presented the award to CRUT MD Arun Bothra during the event organised virtually on Monday.

The Ministry adjudged Mo Bus service as the best bus service in the country in terms of measures taken for the safety of passengers during the coronavrus outbreak. Bothra who thanked the Government of India for the recognition said it will motivate the CRUT further to provide better services to the commuters in the coming days. The award to CRUT reflects the seriousness of the State Government about COVID-19 measures, he said.

“The Covid measures taken by the State Government are considered one of the best in the country. We are happy that Mo Bus has lived up to the expectation of the government as well as people of the State Capital and enhanced the reputation of Odisha in terms of Covid management,” he added.

Bothra explained that from the very beginning of the pandemic, the CRUT team ensured the safety of passengers and crew. “No standing passengers were allowed to travel in the buses, while masks were made compulsory for all the passengers,” he said.

The CRUT MD said currently 109 buses are operating on 17 routes with around 26,000 passengers per day. He thanked riders for the recognition.Mo Bus has received the best bus service award for the second consecutive year. The bus service had also received first prize in ‘best city bus service project’ category in the conference held last year in Lucknow.