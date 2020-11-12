BMC gets ISO certification for septage services

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The State Capital has become the first city in the country to get ISO certification for its faecal sludge and septage management (FSSM) services.

The Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) which obtained the ISO 9001:2015 certificate for the services said the Capital city was also the first civic body to implement FSSM regulations in the State. City officials said 29 private cesspool vehicles along with BMC cesspool vehicles are providing FSSM services in all the 67 wards of the city.

The civic body has taken steps to provide affordable cesspool services to the urban poor residing in slums. “We have partnered with the Centre for Advocacy and Research for the purpose and are offering the service at `492 per trip in slum areas and `900 in non-slum areas,” said an official of BMC.

He said the city also has a 75KLD septage treatment plant which has maintained the consistency of more than 100 per cent utilisation for last one year.