Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation bans 'pinda daan' at Bindu Sagar

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Amid apprehensions of resurgence of Covid-19 in the city, Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Friday banned ‘paya shradha’ and ‘pinda daan’, an offering to the ancestors, at Bindu Sagar here on the day of Diwali to prevent large gathering at the heritage lake.

The ‘shradha’ and ‘pinda daan’ have also been banned at Singhadwara of Lingaraj temple on Saturday, a BMC order said. Municipal Commissioner Prem Chandra Chaudhary said the decision has been taken on the basis of an order issued by the Chief Secretary earlier to prevent large-scale religious congregation.

Acting on the direction of the government, the civic body had banned sale and use of crackers in its jurisdiction till November 30, while there is also restriction on sale of diyas on the roadside.

Though restrictions are being imposed time to time, the enforcement has been found wanting as violation of Covid-19 norms and social distancing protocol continues in most parts, especially in market places of the city. Markets and jewellery stores witnessed good footfall on the occasion of Dhanteras on Friday.

Meanwhile, the Covid-19 infection count in the State Capital crossed 30,000 mark on Friday. A total 54 new cases against 72 recoveries were reported in last 24 hours, which pushed the Covid tally in the city to 30,019. The death toll also mounted to 189 after two persons succumbed to the virus on the day.