Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation staff held for selling brown sugar

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The city police arrested a contractual staff of Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) for allegedly selling brown sugar and seized 7.640 gram of the contraband drug from him.

On a tip-off, Lingaraj police conducted a raid near BMC hospital in Old Town on Tuesday night and nabbed Dillip Kumar Behera of Bada Danda Sahi with the drug. A two-wheeler, Rs 42,000 cash, gold ornaments weighing 40 grams and five mobile phones were seized from Behera, who was working as a peon with the Corporation.

Police had received information about Behera’s involvement in drug peddling a week back and his movement was being monitored.Police will verify Behera’s call records to ascertain from where he was procuring the contraband.

Meanwhile, BMC sources informed that Behera was engaged as group D worker since 1997. He has been disengaged on Wednesday from the services for his immoral act, gross negligence in duty and deliberate misconduct.