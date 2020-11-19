STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Bhubaneswar

Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation staff held for selling brown sugar

A two-wheeler, Rs 42,000 cash, gold ornaments weighing 40 grams and five mobile phones were seized from Behera, who was working as a peon with the Corporation.

Published: 19th November 2020 08:03 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th November 2020 08:03 AM   |  A+A-

Drug addiction, Narcotics, Brown sugar, Marijuana

For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The city police arrested a contractual staff of Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) for allegedly selling brown sugar and seized 7.640 gram of the contraband drug from him.

On a tip-off, Lingaraj police conducted a raid near BMC hospital in Old Town on Tuesday night and nabbed Dillip Kumar Behera of Bada Danda Sahi with the drug. A two-wheeler, Rs 42,000 cash, gold ornaments weighing 40 grams and five mobile phones were seized from Behera, who was working as a peon with the Corporation.

Police had received information about Behera’s involvement in drug peddling a week back and his movement was being monitored.Police will verify Behera’s call records to ascertain from where he was procuring the contraband.

Meanwhile, BMC sources informed that Behera was engaged as group D worker since 1997. He has been disengaged on Wednesday from the services for his immoral act, gross negligence in duty and deliberate misconduct.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation Brown sugar Bhubaneswar drug peddling
India Matters
Pfizer said Monday no serious safety concerns have emerged so far with its vaccine. (Representational Image | AP)
Pfizer vaccine delivery could start by mid-December, says BioNTech CEO
Road to recovery: COVID-19 and its impact on mental health
Scuba diving trainees at Lakshadweep in March this year. (Photo | Special Arrangement)
The ex-Indian Special Forces commandos working to help the disabled conquer land, air and water
Head Constable Seema Dhaka
Woman head constable first Delhi cop to get out-of-turn promotion for tracing 76 kids

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
PM Modi at BRICS meet (Photo | ANI)
Nations supporting terrorism must be held responsible: PM Modi at BRICS
Medicos at a COVID-19 hospital (File photo| Parveen Negi, EPS)
Covid 19: Noida begins random testing of commuters from Delhi at entry points
Gallery
Check out a few snaps that give a glimpse into the life of people in Kashmir. (Photo | AP)
Inside Kashmir: A glimpse into the lives of people in Valley
From Katrina Kaif to Priyanka Chopra, the queens of Bollywood set the internet on fire with their sizzling Diwali pics. (Photo | Instagram)
Katrina Kaif to Priyanka Chopra: Bollywood queens set the internet on fire with their sizzling Diwali pics
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp