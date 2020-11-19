STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Bhubaneswar

Odisha government designates dedicated COVID hospital in Bhubaneswar for doctors

Aditya Ashwini COVID-19 Hospital will exclusively treat doctors and COVID-19 warriors once they are found infected.

Published: 19th November 2020 10:07 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th November 2020 10:07 AM   |  A+A-

Aditya Ashwini Hospitals in Bhubaneswar

Aditya Ashwini Hospitals in Bhubaneswar (Photo| Special Arrangement)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The Odisha government has designated a COVID Hospital in Bhubaneswar for treatment of doctors and COVID warriors testing positive for novel coronavirus in the State. 

As per the order of the Health and Family Welfare department, Aditya Ashwini COVID-19 Hospital will exclusively treat doctors and COVID-19 warriors once they are found infected. The decision was taken following demands from various doctors’ associations.

Additional Chief Secretary PK Mohapatra said, the COVID ward of SCB Medical College and Hospital at Cuttack will also have special arrangements for doctors and Covid warriors infected by the virus. Some beds in the general ward and ICU will be kept reserved for them, he said.

The department has asked Directorate of Medical Education and Training (DMET) and Director of Health Services (DHS) to take necessary action so that no doctor, paramedical staff and frontline Covid warrior faces any inconvenience in availing required treatment.

While some states including Andhra Pradesh and West Bengal have already set up dedicated COVID Hospital for doctors and paramedics, Odisha has extended the service for all frontline COVID warriors along with the healthcare workers.The dedicated hospital will have all specialised care, critical and intensive care specialists round-the-clock. 

The government and private doctors have welcomed the decision. President of Odisha Medical Services Association (OMSA) Dr Narayan Rout said that the move to have a hospital would boost the morale of the medical fraternity.

"We had been demanding a separate treatment facility for health professionals so that they can get specialised treatment and recover early to rejoin duty. At last, the Government agreed," he said. More than 75 COVID warriors, including 25 doctors have succumbed to the disease in the State so far.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
SCB Medical College Bhubaneswar COVID hospital Coronavirus COVID19 Aditya Ashwini COVID Hospital
India Matters
Pfizer said Monday no serious safety concerns have emerged so far with its vaccine. (Representational Image | AP)
Pfizer vaccine delivery could start by mid-December, says BioNTech CEO
Road to recovery: COVID-19 and its impact on mental health
Scuba diving trainees at Lakshadweep in March this year. (Photo | Special Arrangement)
The ex-Indian Special Forces commandos working to help the disabled conquer land, air and water
Head Constable Seema Dhaka
Woman head constable first Delhi cop to get out-of-turn promotion for tracing 76 kids

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
PM Modi at BRICS meet (Photo | ANI)
Nations supporting terrorism must be held responsible: PM Modi at BRICS
Medicos at a COVID-19 hospital (File photo| Parveen Negi, EPS)
Covid 19: Noida begins random testing of commuters from Delhi at entry points
Gallery
Check out a few snaps that give a glimpse into the life of people in Kashmir. (Photo | AP)
Inside Kashmir: A glimpse into the lives of people in Valley
From Katrina Kaif to Priyanka Chopra, the queens of Bollywood set the internet on fire with their sizzling Diwali pics. (Photo | Instagram)
Katrina Kaif to Priyanka Chopra: Bollywood queens set the internet on fire with their sizzling Diwali pics
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp