Bhubaneswar police foil immolation bid by farmers

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Three farmers attempted self-immolation near Odisha Assembly here on Friday over an alleged loan fraud. They were, however, rescued by police personnel deployed at the spot.

The farmers were later sent to Capital Hospital for medical examination.

“The three persons came from AG Square and suddenly took out kerosene and poured on themselves but they were immediately rescued,” said Bhubaneswar DCP Umashankar Dash.

According to initial investigation, seven farmers of Gurudijhatia in Cuttack district came to the Capital city but the reason behind three of them attempting self-immolation is yet to be ascertained.

Sources said loans were illegally taken in the farmers’ names by some fraudsters from a cooperative bank in Athagarh.