Nayagarh murder: CLP leader asks BJP to allow discussion

Alleging that the BJD and BJP are hand in glove and two sides of the same coin, Mishra alleged that BJP members are disrupting proceedings for the last two days only to protect the government.

Published: 29th November 2020 08:24 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th November 2020 08:31 AM

Narasingha Mishra

Congress Legislature Party Narasingha Mishra (File Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: As the State government agreed to a High Court monitored SIT probe into the Nayagarh minor girl murder case, the Congress on Saturday called upon the BJP to participate in the discussion on Appropriation Bill on Sunday so that many other issues can be raised in the House to corner the government.

Had there been discussion in the House during the last two days many issues of corruption and irregularities could have been raised against the government, leader of the Congress Legislature Party (CLP) Narasingha Mishra told mediapersons here. Discussion on the demand for grants of the Home, General Administration and Panchayatiraj departments could not be held as BJP members disrupted the proceedings of the House even after the government agreed for a court monitored SIT to probe the minor girl murder incident.

Alleging that the BJD and BJP are hand in glove and two sides of the same coin, Mishra alleged that BJP members are disrupting proceedings for the last two days only to protect the government as many corrupt practices will be raised by the Congress during discussion. Mishra said the government has agreed to Congress demand of court monitored SIT probe into the minor girl murder case and there will be impartial and independent investigation. There is no point in disrupting the proceedings on the same issue after that, he said.  

