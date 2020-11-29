STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Bhubaneswar

RCCFs asked to make spot inquiry and report

Principal Chief Conservator of Forest (Wildlife) HS Upadhyay said all six RCCFs have been asked to visits spots where incidents of poaching or smuggling of leopard skins have been reported.

Published: 29th November 2020 08:25 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th November 2020 08:38 AM   |  A+A-

Tiger skin

For representational purposes (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR:  Amid growing backlash over its shoddy wildlife protection measures, the Forest and Environment department has asked the Regional Chief Conservator of Forests (RCCFs) to make field visits to find out the reasons behind rising number of leopard poaching cases and submit a report. 

Principal Chief Conservator of Forest (Wildlife) HS Upadhyay said all six RCCFs have been asked to visits spots where incidents of poaching or smuggling of leopard skins have been reported. The officer added that the Forest department is working in close coordination with the Special Task Force of State Crime Branch and Wildlife Crime Control Bureau to prevent leopard poaching. The protection measures will be strengthened on the basis of field inputs by the RCCFs.

In the last eight months, three leopard deaths have been reported and 12 leopard skins seized across the State, raising questions on the conservation measures in place for the big cats. While lack of enforcement measures is considered to be the major cause behind the surge in leopard poaching and smuggling of their skins, wildlife officials said the desperation for easy money, particularly during the lockdown, could be another reason. 

Wildlife conservationists, however, questioned the patrolling measures in forest divisions. “The kind of massacre these seizures are revealing is extremely alarming. Leopard poaching at this scale is unprecedented anywhere in the country and the fact that forest the department is not giving enough attention to it is extremely worrying and raises serious questions on the level of protection in the forest divisions of the State,” said wildlife conservationist Aditya Panda. He said that the RCCFs during their field visit must address the lacunas and the government should take action against officials responsible for it.  

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Poaching Odisha poaching RCCF wildlife protection
India Matters
For representational purposes
First case registered in UP's Bareilly under anti-conversion law
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | AP)
Oxford vaccine: Serum Institute to seek emergency use authorisation in 2 weeks
Farmers shouting slogans during their Delhi Chalo protest against Centres new farm laws at Singhu Border in New Delhi on Saturday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
Accept Amit Shah's appeal for talks, Amarinder urges protesting farmers
A man shows his inked finger after casting his vote for the first phase of District Development Council elections, in Srinagar. (Photo| ANI)
52% turnout as first round of voting recorded in J&K's DDC polls

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
For representational purposes
All that glitters is not gold: Diamond rush in Nagaland's coal heartland
Delhi police use tear gas during the farmers protest at Singhu border in New Delhi on Friday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
Dilli Chalo: Farmers reach capital border, cops fire tear gas at them
Gallery
On Bruce Lee's 80th birth anniversary, let us take a look at 25 quotes of the iconic actor that will inspire everyone.
Bruce Lee's 80th birth anniversary: 25 inspirational quotes of the iconic actor
Despite the sincere efforts, many localities in Chennai witnessed waterlogging as Cyclone Nivar made landfall. Madipakkam, Adambakkam, Velachery and Nanganallur were largely submerged. Ram Nagar in Velachery and the neighbouring Madipakkam were among the worst affected. (Photo | Debadatta Mallick, EPS)
Cyclone Nivar: Flood repair in full swing as Chennai, Puducherry limp back to normalcy
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp