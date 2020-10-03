Covid toll mounts to 100 in Bhubaneswar

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The Covid-19 death toll in the State Capital touched 100 as four more persons succumbed to the infection in the last 24 hours. More than half of these deaths have been reported in the last one month. Around 55 deaths have been reported between September 3 and October 2. Health department officials said four persons succumbed to the infection in the city in the last 24 hours. An 82-year-old man and a 75-year-old man were among the deceased. The two other persons were in the age group between 40 and 45 years. All the patients had comorbidities, they said.

The Capital city continues to report more than 300 cases since the last few weeks. The infection count of the city increased to 22,547 after 312 more individuals tested positive for Covid-19 on Friday. Of the new cases, 254 were related to local transmission while the remaining 58 linked to quarantine. Patia reported highest number 22 local contact cases. Besides, 13 cases were reported from Nayapalli and 10 cases from Jharpada. Nine cases were reported from Chandrasekharpur and seven each reported from Bapuji Nagar and Sailashree Vihar.

While cases of transmission from unknown sources in non-slum areas continues to pose challenge for the civic body, maintaining vigil on those not following Covid-19 guidelines in home isolation is also turning into a headache for the authorities. Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) officials said gradual decline in active cases, however, has helped the civic body in dealing with the situation in an effective way. Around 329 persons infected with the virus recovered on the day bringing the active cases to 3,514, they said and added that more than 18,900 Covid patients have recovered in the city so far, they said.

Recovery rate crosses 85 per cent in Odisha

Bhubaneswar: With 4,048 Covid patients recovering from the disease on Friday, the number of recovery surpassed new infections for the fifth consecutive day. As many as 3,600 new cases were detected from 30 districts in last 24 hours. The recovery has been encouraging as the new infections went down following reduced tests. While 4,380 patients, the second single day highest, were discharged on Thursday against the new cases of 3,615, 4,219 cases had recovered on September 30 against 3,443 new infections. Of the 3,600 new cases, 2,109 were in quarantine and 1,491 local cases. Sixteen more patients, including six from Khurda and three from Nayagarh succumbed to the disease taking the death toll to 928.