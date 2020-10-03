STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Bhubaneswar

Covid toll mounts to 100 in Bhubaneswar

 The Covid-19 death toll in the State Capital touched 100 as four more persons succumbed to the infection in the last 24 hours. 

Published: 03rd October 2020 09:46 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd October 2020 09:46 AM   |  A+A-

Mask, Thermal check, COVID-19

Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | Madhav K, EPS)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR:  The Covid-19 death toll in the State Capital touched 100 as four more persons succumbed to the infection in the last 24 hours. More than half of these deaths have been reported in the last one month. Around 55 deaths have been reported between September 3 and October 2. Health department officials said four persons succumbed to the infection in the city in the last 24 hours. An 82-year-old man and a 75-year-old man were among the deceased. The two other persons were in the age group between 40 and 45 years. All the patients had comorbidities, they said. 

The Capital city continues to report more than 300 cases since the last few weeks. The infection count of the city increased to 22,547 after 312 more individuals tested positive for Covid-19 on Friday. Of the new cases, 254 were related to local transmission while the remaining 58 linked to quarantine. Patia reported highest number 22 local contact cases. Besides, 13 cases were reported from Nayapalli and 10 cases from Jharpada. Nine cases were reported from Chandrasekharpur and seven each reported from Bapuji Nagar and Sailashree Vihar. 

While cases of transmission from unknown sources in non-slum areas continues to pose challenge for the civic body, maintaining vigil on those not following Covid-19 guidelines in home isolation is also turning into a headache for the authorities.  Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) officials said gradual decline in active cases, however, has helped the civic body in dealing with the situation in an effective way. Around 329 persons infected with the virus recovered on the day bringing the active cases to 3,514, they said and added that  more than 18,900 Covid patients have recovered in the city so far, they said. 

Recovery rate crosses 85 per cent in Odisha
Bhubaneswar: With 4,048 Covid patients recovering from the disease on Friday, the number of recovery surpassed new infections for the fifth consecutive day. As many as 3,600 new cases were detected from 30 districts in last 24 hours. The recovery has been encouraging as the new infections went down following reduced tests. While 4,380 patients, the second single day highest, were discharged on Thursday against the new cases of 3,615, 4,219 cases had recovered on September 30 against 3,443 new infections. Of the 3,600 new cases, 2,109 were in quarantine and 1,491 local cases. Sixteen more patients, including six from Khurda and three from Nayagarh succumbed to the disease taking the death toll to 928. 

More from Bhubaneswar.
Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Covid
India Matters
Representational Image. (Photo | PTI)
India set to launch hypersonic nuclear-capable Shaurya missile on Saturday
People light candles during a protest demanding justice for the Hathras case victim
Hathras case: Upper caste villagers demand CBI probe, say accused are innocent
Supreme Court (File Photo| Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Ready to waive compound interest during moratorium for loans upto Rs 2 cr: Centre 
For representational purposes
Bored working from home? Uttarakhand offers 'workcation' from mountains

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Prime Minister Narendra Modi during the inauguration of Atal tunnel world's longest highway tunnel in Manali Saturday Oct. 3 2020. (Photo | PTI, screenshot from livestream)
PM Modi inaugurates Atal Tunnel, longest highway tunnel in the world at 3,000-meter altitude
India successfully test fires hypersonic nuclear capable Shaurya missile
Gallery
Bollywood celebrities have expressed shock over the gang rape of a teenager in Hathras. B-Towners also voiced protest against the alleged cremation of the victim by the police without the consent of her family early on Wednesday. (Photo | PTI)
'Strictest punishment is needed for these barbaric men': Bollywood expresses shock over Hathras gang rape
Bollywood celebrities on Wednesday reacted to the news of the acquittal of all 32 people accused in the Babri mosque demolition case of December 6, 1992. B-Town celebrities took to their Twitter to react to the development. (Photo | PTI)
Bollywood reacts to the news of acquittal of accused in Babri Masjid demolition case
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp