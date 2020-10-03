Horizon shows of ICCR resume online in City

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: After a lull of more than six months, the popular classical show ‘Horizon Series’, organised by Indian Council for Cultural Relations (ICCR), finally resumed in the City on Friday through the virtual medium. On the occasion of Gandhi Jayanti, artistes of Srjan presented the show ‘Yathagamanam’ as part of the ICCR series.

Srjan group comprising artistes Aishwariya Singhdev, Sipra Swain, Ritu Sengupta, Pragna Parimita Das, Riyanka Chakrabarty, Preetisha Mohapatra and Reebdhita Barua performed four different neo-classical Odissi items, ‘Vinaayaka Smaranam,’ ‘Synthesis,’ ‘Ardhanariswara’ and ‘Vande Matram’. The performances were live streamed on various social media platforms.

The show commenced with the invocatory piece to Lord Ganesha. It was followed by the presentation of ‘Synthesis’ based on a ‘shlokha’ from Rig Veda denoting ‘shradha’ or devotion. It was an amalgamation of classical and contemporary elements. The piece, ‘Ardhanarishwara’, drew its literary base from the composition of Adi Guru Shankaracharya. It described the iconography of the fusion image of Shiva and Parvati. The show concluded with ‘Vande Matram’, set to the tunes of the iconic song composed by Bankim Chandra Chattopadhyay.