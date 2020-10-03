NatWest Earth Heroes Award for Anshu Pragyan

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The Deputy Conservator of Forests (Ecotourism) Anshu Pragyan Das has been selected for the prestigious 10th NatWest Group Earth Heroes Award for her outstanding work in the field of forest and wildlife conservation during her stint as the Divisional Forest Officer (DFO), Mahanadi Wildlife Division. Her name has been recommended by the Earth Heroes Awards jury for her commendable work in the protection of the tiger habitat in her jurisdiction, a part of Satkosia Tiger Reserve, as well as harnessing the support of communities through ecotourism and working towards revival of the endangered gharial in the Mahanadi riverine habitat at Satkosia.

The award function this year will be hosted online on October 8 due to Covid-19 pandemic. All the eight awardees this year including Das, will be felicitated in the presence of Assistant Secretary General of United Nations and Executive Secretary of the Convention on Biological Diversity Elizabeth Maruma Mrema, NITI Aayog Member Prof Ramesh Chand and British economist and Climate Change authority Lord Nicholas Stern, among others.

Director of NatWest Group, India, N Sunil Kumar in a letter to Chief Secretary Asit Tripathy said Das’ work and recognition will be an inspiration to others in Odisha to work for the protection and sustainable management of its rich biodiversity. Principal Chief Conservator of Forest (PCCF) and Head of Forest Force (HoFF) Sandeep Tripathi congratulated Das for her achievement.