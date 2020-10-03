STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Bhubaneswar

NatWest Earth Heroes Award for Anshu Pragyan

The award function this year will be hosted online on October 8 due to Covid-19 pandemic.

Published: 03rd October 2020 08:18 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd October 2020 03:30 PM   |  A+A-

Anshu Pragyan Das

Anshu Pragyan Das

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR:  The Deputy Conservator of Forests (Ecotourism) Anshu Pragyan Das has been selected for the prestigious 10th NatWest Group Earth Heroes Award for her outstanding work in the field of forest and wildlife conservation during her stint as the Divisional Forest Officer (DFO), Mahanadi Wildlife Division. Her name has been recommended by the Earth Heroes Awards jury for her commendable work in the protection of the tiger habitat in her jurisdiction, a part of Satkosia Tiger Reserve, as well as harnessing the support of communities through ecotourism and working towards revival of the endangered gharial in the Mahanadi riverine habitat at Satkosia.

The award function this year will be hosted online on October 8 due to Covid-19 pandemic. All the eight awardees this year including Das, will be felicitated in the presence of Assistant Secretary General of United Nations and Executive Secretary of the Convention on Biological Diversity Elizabeth Maruma Mrema, NITI Aayog Member Prof Ramesh Chand and British economist and Climate Change authority Lord Nicholas Stern, among others.

Director of NatWest Group, India, N Sunil Kumar in a letter to Chief Secretary Asit Tripathy said Das’ work and recognition will be an inspiration to others in Odisha to work for the protection and sustainable management of its rich biodiversity. Principal Chief Conservator of Forest (PCCF) and Head of Forest Force (HoFF) Sandeep Tripathi congratulated Das for her achievement.

More from Bhubaneswar.
Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Anshu Pragyan Das
India Matters
Representational Image. (Photo | PTI)
India set to launch hypersonic nuclear-capable Shaurya missile on Saturday
People light candles during a protest demanding justice for the Hathras case victim
Hathras case: Upper caste villagers demand CBI probe, say accused are innocent
Supreme Court (File Photo| Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Ready to waive compound interest during moratorium for loans upto Rs 2 cr: Centre 
For representational purposes
Bored working from home? Uttarakhand offers 'workcation' from mountains

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Prime Minister Narendra Modi during the inauguration of Atal tunnel world's longest highway tunnel in Manali Saturday Oct. 3 2020. (Photo | PTI, screenshot from livestream)
PM Modi inaugurates Atal Tunnel, longest highway tunnel in the world at 3,000-meter altitude
India successfully test fires hypersonic nuclear capable Shaurya missile
Gallery
Bollywood celebrities have expressed shock over the gang rape of a teenager in Hathras. B-Towners also voiced protest against the alleged cremation of the victim by the police without the consent of her family early on Wednesday. (Photo | PTI)
'Strictest punishment is needed for these barbaric men': Bollywood expresses shock over Hathras gang rape
Bollywood celebrities on Wednesday reacted to the news of the acquittal of all 32 people accused in the Babri mosque demolition case of December 6, 1992. B-Town celebrities took to their Twitter to react to the development. (Photo | PTI)
Bollywood reacts to the news of acquittal of accused in Babri Masjid demolition case
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp