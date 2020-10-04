STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Nandankanan in race for gold standard tag

Apart from Nandankanan, zoos at Chennai, Vishakhapatnam, Mysore and Chandigarh are also among others that will vie for the tag.

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The Central Zoo Authority (CZA) of India has selected Nandankanan as one of the zoological parks in the country that will compete to achieve gold standard among zoos and aquariums of the world. Deputy Director of Nandankanan Zoological Park Bimal Prasanna Acharya said the CZA has engaged consultancy agency E&Y Global Limited to prepare vision plan for 10 zoos that have been shortlisted to achieve global standard. The agency, which was not be able to visit the zoo for preliminary assessment due to Covid-19, has already convened a virtual meeting with the zoo officials.

Apart from Nandankanan, zoos at Chennai, Vishakhapatnam, Mysore and Chandigarh are also among others that will vie for the tag. Though the CZA had started the process to improve standard of these zoos in December 2019, it was delayed due to Covid crisis. The agency is expected to visit Nandankanan by December and accordingly suggest measures and best practices followed in some of the zoos abroad that can be implemented here to raise the bar and achieve gold standard. 

Nandankanan was shortlisted to compete for the tag after the State Wildlife Wing and zoo authorities presented a detailed plan before the CZA in July. In the coming 10 years, Nandankanan plans to develop barrier free enclosures, a large aquarium with 360 degree view, river safari, night safari, modernisation of walkway. It has also planned to install mechanised slaughter house with incinerator, house nutritionist service, live feed rearing centre, in-house diagnostic facilities and advanced fodder farm. 

Two months back, the zoo authorities had proposed CZA to set up a re-wilding centre for release of tigers in the wild.For visitors, it has also planned to set up modern interpretation centre, amphitheatre, nature trail, interactive signage, canopy walkway as well as an improved children park. Officials said the zoo has ample scope for expansion.

