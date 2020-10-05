STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Nandankanan Zoo reopens, two adoptions on first day

Besides, the zoo authorities promoted significance of the day which is being celebrated as International Zookeeper Day. 

Published: 05th October 2020 07:52 AM

Visitors click selfie at Nandankanan Zoo in Bhubaneswar on Sunday I irfana

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: After remaining shut for around seven months, Nandankanan Zoo finally reopened its gates for visitors with adequate safety measures. Footfall of more than 300 was recorded on the first day.

Zoo deputy director Bimal Prasanna Acharya said a total 306 tickets were sold on the first day. While 275 tickets were sold offline, 31 booked online. Thirty-nine people also visited the Botanical Garden of the Zoo on day one, he added.

Elaborate arrangements were made by the zoo authorities as per the advisory of the State Government and Central Zoo Authority of India for safety of visitors. Apart from mandating visitors to wear mask, the zoo authorities also installed a disinfectant tunnel at the entry for sanitisation. Visitors were also asked to maintain social distancing and avoid touching barricades and other surfaces. They were advised to move along the designated visitors’ path only. 

Officials said children below 7 years age and citizens above 65 year’s age are being discouraged to visit zoo for their safety. The zoo has also limited the number of visitors to 1,500 on a day as per the Government advisory. Besides, it has kept Safari and battery operated van service shut for the time being to prevent gathering and close contact. 

Visitors, who braved torrential rain to visit the zoo, were happy with the arrangements made to keep spread of the virus in check. Two visitors also adopted two animals under the adoption programme to extend support and contribute towards their feeding. 

The reopening of the Zoo, meanwhile, has brought cheer on the faces of around 200 small vendors who are dependent on it for their livelihood. 

