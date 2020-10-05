Sweetmaker hacked to death on road in broad daylight in Bhubaneswar

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: In a shocking incident, a man was hacked to death by two anti-socials at a busy marketplace on Sunday afternoon pointing at the deteriorating law and order situation in the Capital City. The victim’s helpless wife rushed to his help and called for support but no one came forward though. The incident took place between 2.30 pm and 3 pm in Samantarapur under Lingaraj police limits. The deceased, Jambu Sahoo, was a sweetmaker and had a makeshift shop in the area.

CCTV footage of the area showed Jambu running for his life when one of the miscreants armed with a sharp weapon chasing him on the road. The miscreant attacked him several times and fled with his associate on a motorcycle. As the miscreant rrode pillion and flashed his weapon while fleeing the crime scene, nobody came forward to save the victim..

The pictures which went viral on the social media showed Jambu bleeding profusely and lying on the road with his distressed wife sitting next to him.Police said Jambu was in his makeshift sweet shop when one of the miscreants targeted him. As he attempted to escape from the spot, the miscreant on Jambu’s trail almost collided with a motorist on the road. However, the assailant managed to catch up with Sahoo and brutally attacked him.

Jambu was received dead at a hospital here. Sources said he was staying with his wife and family members on rent in Samantarapur area. Earlier, he worked at a sweets stall in the locality but started his own business a few months back. The deceased’s family members alleged that he was killed by a previous employer over a personal dispute.

“My husband was earlier working as a confectioner in a sweet shop. His employer did not want us to start our own business,” said deceased’s wife Minati.She claimed that they had earlier approached the police when the sweet stall owner intimidated them and later, the matter was settled. Jambu owed his previous employer some money which he had taken as advance, said sources in Lingaraj Police.

Bhubaneswar DCP Umashankar Dash visited the spot and launched an investigation into the incident. “Sahoo’s previous employer has been detained and efforts are on to nab the miscreants involved in the crime,” said Dash.