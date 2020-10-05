STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Bhubaneswar

Sweetmaker hacked to death on road in broad daylight in Bhubaneswar

The pictures which went viral on the social media showed Jambu bleeding profusely and lying on the road with his distressed wife sitting next to him.

Published: 05th October 2020 10:04 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th October 2020 10:04 AM   |  A+A-

Knife

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: In a shocking incident, a man was hacked to death by two anti-socials at a busy marketplace on Sunday afternoon pointing at the deteriorating law and order situation in the Capital City. The victim’s helpless wife rushed to his help and called for support but no one came forward though. The incident took place between 2.30 pm and 3 pm in Samantarapur under Lingaraj police limits. The deceased, Jambu Sahoo, was a sweetmaker and had a makeshift shop in the area.

CCTV footage of the area showed Jambu running for his life when one of the miscreants armed with a sharp weapon chasing him on the road. The miscreant attacked him several times and fled with his associate on a motorcycle. As the miscreant rrode pillion and flashed his weapon while fleeing the crime scene, nobody came forward to save the victim.. 

The pictures which went viral on the social media showed Jambu bleeding profusely and lying on the road with his distressed wife sitting next to him.Police said Jambu was in his makeshift sweet shop when one of the miscreants targeted him. As he attempted to escape from the spot, the miscreant on Jambu’s trail almost collided with a motorist on the road. However, the assailant managed to catch up with Sahoo and brutally attacked him. 

Jambu was received dead at a hospital here. Sources said he was staying with his wife and family members on rent in Samantarapur area. Earlier, he worked at a sweets stall in the locality but started his own business a few months back. The deceased’s family members alleged that he was killed by a previous employer over a personal dispute. 

“My husband was earlier working as a confectioner in a sweet shop. His employer did not want us to start our own business,” said deceased’s wife Minati.She claimed that they had earlier approached the police when the sweet stall owner intimidated them and later, the matter was settled. Jambu owed his previous employer some money which he had taken as advance, said sources in Lingaraj Police. 

Bhubaneswar DCP Umashankar Dash visited the spot and launched an investigation into the incident. “Sahoo’s previous employer has been detained and efforts are on to nab the miscreants involved in the crime,” said Dash.

More from Bhubaneswar.
Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Sweetmaker Samantarapur
India Matters
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath (Photo | PTI)
Hathras case: 'International plot' to incite caste violence, defame Yogi govt busted
IIT-Delhi conducted the JEE-Adbanced exam this year, for admission to IITs across the country. (File Photo)
JEE-Advanced results announced, Pune boy Chirag Falor tops exam
An Indian Army man
Dragon’s dilemma: Why China can’t win a war with India
Union Minister for Agriculture and Farmers Welfare Narendra Singh Tomar addresses a press conference at BJP HQ in New Delhi on Thursday Sept. 24 2020. (Photo | Parveen Negi/EPS)
Now processors will go to farmers to buy produce: Agriculture Minister

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Bhim Army president Chandrashekhar Azad along with party workers on their way to meet Hathras gangrape victim’s family on Sunday | PTI
UP police book Bhim Army chief, 500 others after Hathras visit
Thomas Perlmann, far right, Secretary of the Nobel Assembly announces the 2020 Nobel laureates in Physiology or Medicine during a news conference at the Karolinska Institute in Stockholm. (Photo | AP)
Who are the Nobel Prize 2020 winners who discovered 'Hepatitis C virus'?
Gallery
185: Jonny Bairstow & David Warner (SRH), 2019 vs RCB (Photo | AP)
Shane Watson-Faf du Plessis stand isn't IPL's highest opening wicket partnership! Find out the best opening records of the league here.
Here is the list of contestants in the fourth season of popular reality show Bigg Boss in Tamil hosted by Kamal Haasan.
Bigg Boss Tamil Season 4: Check out the list of contestants
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp