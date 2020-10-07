Explosion at Bhubaneswar petrol pump, seven injured

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: At least seven persons were injured, two of them critically when the LPG storage unit of a petrol pump in Bhubaneswar exploded on Wednesday afternoon.

The explosion was followed by a huge fire at the spot and firefighters and disaster rapid action force rushed to the spot to control the situation. The two critically injured have been shifted to SCB Medical College and Hospital, Cuttack.

The filling station, where the mishap happened, is located across the Raj Bhawan. Such was the impact of the explosion that glass window panels of government quarters and flats located in 100-metre radius were shattered. Near the mishap scene, rescue teams found shoes and bloodstains. Two-wheelers and cars which

were at the petrol pump sustained damage.

Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik announced free medical treatment of the injured and wished their speedy recovery.

DG, Fire Service Satyajit Mohanty and Police Commissioner Sudhansu Sarangi rushed to the spot. The fire was brought under control so that it does not spread to petrol and diesel storage units.

Sarangi said the firefighters have brought the flames under control. “Efforts are on to prevent its spread.”

The mishap occurred at about 1.25 pm. The deafening sound of the explosion could be heard several kilometres away. There was chaos at the spot as people at the petrol pump tried to escape the spot.

“Such was the sound that it left me deaf for a few minutes. Chunks of our roof fell on us as we were having lunch,” said a person who lives near the filling station.

Initial investigation revealed that the explosion took place at LPG tank leaving a small crater-like ditch at the filling station premises.

Sarangi said, the Indian Oil Corporation authorities have been contacted as the gas in the LPG tank needs evacuation. The team is on its way from Balasore.