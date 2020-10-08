BMC takes over ‘Mo Cycle’, to host cyclothon

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) has taken over management of ‘Mo Cycle’ service from the Capital Region Urban Transport (CRUT) in the State Capital.

Municipal Commissioner Prem Chandra Chaudhary said the public bicycle sharing service managed by CRUT will be operated by the civic body now. “The civic body has accepted the ‘Cycle4Change’ challenge to promote cycle culture in the city and has decided to organise a cyclothon to promote it,” Chaudhary said.

He said the civic body is working on different aspects including development of cycling tracks to make it convenient for the citizens to cycle to markets and offices. To allow safe passage to the passengers, the civic body will create awareness among commuters. Truck, bus and car drivers will be asked to take a pledge on how to let a cyclist feel safe on the road while appearing for the driving license test, he said.

The Mo Cycle service was rolled out in the city as one of the smart city initiatives in November 2018 ahead of World Cup Hockey.

As many as 2,000 GPS-enabled bicycles were procured by the Bhubaneswar Smart City Limited in a phased manner from three private agencies and CRUT was allowed to manage the service.

However, it remained a non-starer due to lack of dedicated cycle tracks and encroachment of the 11 km tracks created for the purpose. Besides, the service remained shut for more around seven months after the outbreak of Covid-19 pandemic.

Sources said, in a meeting held recently, the BMC was given the responsibility of preventing encroachments on the tracks and managing the bicycle sharing service.

Accordingly, the BMC has worked out a plan and registered Bhubaneswar as the 95th city where the ‘Cycles4Change’ challenge will be implemented as a Smart City Mission initiative launched by the Union Housing and Urban Affairs Ministry.

BMC officials said that the cyclothon planned on October 9 to promote the initiative has been named as ‘Cyclegiri - Respect4Cyclists.’ It will start from Ekamra Plaza near Sishubhavan Square at 6.30 am on Friday and culminate at Dhauli covering around 12km stretch.