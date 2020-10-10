Chella Kumar lashes out at Odisha government over COVID-19 management failure

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: A Chella Kumar, the newly appointed Odisha in-charge of Congress, on Friday came down heavily on the State Government for its all round failure including mismanagement of the Covid-19 situation.

“There has been utter failure on the part of the Government in managing the Covid pandemic. Data and information related to testing, treatment and death are being suppressed to get a certificate of credit,” Chella Kumar told mediapersons here.

Alleging that there has been corruption in purchase of masks, PPE kits and other equipment for management of the Covid-19 situation, he said that Congress has gone to the Lokayukta over the issue. Stating that there is no political governance in the State, the Congress leader said ministers and people’s representatives have no say in governance. “The announcement of delegating collector’s power to the sarpanch is an eyewash,” he said.

Stating that rule of jungle prevails in the State, Chella Kumar said that as far as atrocities against women are concerned, Odisha is next to Bihar in the entire country. The Chief Minister has also failed to keep the promise of creating two lakh jobs per year of the BJD’s election manifesto, he said and added that the State’s unemployment rate is as high as 23.8 per cent against the national average of 23.5 percent.