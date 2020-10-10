STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Bhubaneswar

Chella Kumar lashes out at Odisha government over COVID-19 management failure

Stating that rule of jungle prevails in the State, Chella Kumar said that as far as atrocities against women are concerned, Odisha is next to Bihar in the entire country.

Published: 10th October 2020 07:50 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th October 2020 07:50 AM   |  A+A-

Odisha in-charge of Congress A Chellakumar

Odisha in-charge of Congress A Chellakumar (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: A Chella Kumar, the newly appointed Odisha in-charge of Congress, on Friday came down heavily on the State Government for its all round failure including mismanagement of the Covid-19 situation.

“There has been utter failure on the part of the Government in managing the Covid pandemic. Data and information related to testing, treatment and death are being suppressed to get a certificate of credit,” Chella Kumar told mediapersons here.

Alleging that there has been corruption in purchase of masks, PPE kits and other equipment for management of the Covid-19 situation, he said that Congress has gone to the Lokayukta over the issue. Stating that there is no political governance in the State, the Congress leader said ministers and people’s representatives have no say in governance. “The announcement of delegating collector’s power to the sarpanch is  an eyewash,” he said.

Stating that rule of jungle prevails in the State, Chella Kumar said that as far as atrocities against women are concerned, Odisha is next to Bihar in the entire country. The Chief Minister has also failed to keep the promise of creating two lakh jobs per year of the BJD’s election manifesto, he said and added that the State’s unemployment rate is as high as 23.8 per cent against the national average of 23.5 percent. 

More from Bhubaneswar.
Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
A Chella Kumar Odisha Congress
India Matters
Image of China's People's Liberation Army (PLA) used for representational purpose. (File Photo | AP)
It's time we accept that talks won't make China change: US amid Ladakh standoff
Hotels, guest houses worried as guests hide Covid status
Covid takes a toll on mental health; 30% increase in patients
Delhi's 'Baba ka Dhaba' becomes famous, elderly couple now happy and resting!

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
A woman and her daughter cover their faces to protect themselves from the toxic air in New Delhi (Photo | PTI )
Delhi Pollution: Kejriwal launches first-of-its-kind tree transplantation policy
India successfully test-fires new generation anti-radiation missile 'Rudram-1'
Gallery
No, Manchester United captain Harry Maguire isn't the most trolled footballer in England. In fact, he is not even among the top-ten. 'Compare.bet' have come up with the list of ten most targeted players on Twitter, analysing the percentage of negative twe
Revealed: Ten most trolled Premier League players on Twitter. Topper Marcus Rashford joined by Manchester United teammate, Tottenham captain
#1 14 balls: KL RAHUL (KXIP) vs Delhi Daredevils: 08 April 2018, 51 runs. (Photo | PTI)
IPL stats & records: Nicholas Pooran's 17-ball fifty isn't IPL's fastest! Here are the top-ten swiftest half-centuries in the tournament's history
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp