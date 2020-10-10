Hundreds take part in BMC cyclothon

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: OVER 500 cycle enthusiasts took part in the ‘Cyclegiri’ cyclothon organised by Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) in association with Bhubaneswar Smart City Limited (BSCL) to promote cycling in the Capital on Saturday. The cyclothon, organised as part of ‘Cycle4Change’ campaign, started from Ekamra Plaza and concluded at Dhauli Stupa covering a distance of 12 km.

Municipal Commissioner and BSCL CEO Prem Chandra Chaudhary flagged off the cyclothon which saw participation of people from different walks of life including youngsters as well as professionals and amateurish cyclists.

The Municipal Commissioner, termed the response for the event overwhelming and expected it to continue in coming days. “We expect this to continue and request everyone to take to cycling as a mode of transport and popularise cycling culture in Bhubaneswar,” he said.

Earlier this week, the BMC took over the management of ‘Mo Cycle’ from Capital Region Urban Transport (CRUT). BMC officials appealed people to come forward and observe every Friday as Cycle Day by commuting on cycle to their workplace or for any other purpose.

Chaudhury also launched an anthem for the cyclothon and an official website (www.cyclegiribbsr.com) through which cyclists and public will get information about upcoming events and can give their suggestions and feedbacks. Besides, people can register themselves for upcoming cycle rallies, give artistic concepts and ideas related to cycling and can donate cycles to people who need it. As many as 25 youths from slums trained as peer leaders were also gifted bicycles during the event.