STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Bhubaneswar

Hundreds take part in BMC cyclothon

The Municipal Commissioner, termed the response for the event overwhelming and expected it to continue in coming days.

Published: 10th October 2020 07:51 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th October 2020 07:51 AM   |  A+A-

People participating in ‘Cycles4Change’ campaign at Bhubaneswar.

People participating in ‘Cycles4Change’ campaign at Bhubaneswar. (Photo | EPS/Irfana)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: OVER 500 cycle enthusiasts took part in the ‘Cyclegiri’ cyclothon organised by Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) in association with Bhubaneswar Smart City Limited (BSCL) to promote cycling in the Capital on Saturday. The cyclothon, organised as part of ‘Cycle4Change’ campaign, started from Ekamra Plaza and concluded at Dhauli Stupa covering a distance of 12 km.

Municipal Commissioner and BSCL CEO Prem Chandra Chaudhary flagged off the cyclothon which saw participation of people from different walks of life including youngsters as well as professionals and amateurish cyclists. 

The Municipal Commissioner, termed the response for the event overwhelming and expected it to continue in coming days. “We expect this to continue and request everyone to take to cycling as a mode of transport and popularise  cycling culture in Bhubaneswar,” he said. 

Earlier this week, the BMC took over the management of ‘Mo Cycle’ from Capital Region Urban Transport (CRUT). BMC officials appealed people to come forward and observe every Friday as Cycle Day by commuting on cycle to their workplace or for any other purpose.

Chaudhury also launched an anthem for the cyclothon and an official website (www.cyclegiribbsr.com) through which cyclists and public will get information about upcoming events and can give their suggestions and feedbacks. Besides, people can register themselves for upcoming cycle rallies, give artistic concepts and ideas related to cycling and can donate cycles to people who need it. As many as 25 youths from slums trained as peer leaders were also gifted bicycles during the event. 

More from Bhubaneswar.
Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Bhubaneswar cyclothon Cyclegiri
India Matters
Image of China's People's Liberation Army (PLA) used for representational purpose. (File Photo | AP)
It's time we accept that talks won't make China change: US amid Ladakh standoff
Hotels, guest houses worried as guests hide Covid status
Covid takes a toll on mental health; 30% increase in patients
Delhi's 'Baba ka Dhaba' becomes famous, elderly couple now happy and resting!

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
A woman and her daughter cover their faces to protect themselves from the toxic air in New Delhi (Photo | PTI )
Delhi Pollution: Kejriwal launches first-of-its-kind tree transplantation policy
India successfully test-fires new generation anti-radiation missile 'Rudram-1'
Gallery
No, Manchester United captain Harry Maguire isn't the most trolled footballer in England. In fact, he is not even among the top-ten. 'Compare.bet' have come up with the list of ten most targeted players on Twitter, analysing the percentage of negative twe
Revealed: Ten most trolled Premier League players on Twitter. Topper Marcus Rashford joined by Manchester United teammate, Tottenham captain
#1 14 balls: KL RAHUL (KXIP) vs Delhi Daredevils: 08 April 2018, 51 runs. (Photo | PTI)
IPL stats & records: Nicholas Pooran's 17-ball fifty isn't IPL's fastest! Here are the top-ten swiftest half-centuries in the tournament's history
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp