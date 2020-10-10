Now, de-sludging to be affordable for slum dwellers in Bhubaneswar

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Slum dwellers in the State Capital will now be able to access de-sludging service at a subsidised price of Rs 290. Deputy Commissioner for Sanitation Suvendu Sahu said the service will be provided by the cesspool vehicles owned and managed by the BMC. The corporation has nine such vehicles.

While the BMC charges Rs 900 from people for de-sludging, urban poor living in slums will be charged Rs 492 and taxes and the combined expense will be around Rs 580. However, the officials clarified that as two households will be covered by cesspool vehicle in one trip, the price to be paid by a slum dweller to access the service will reduce further to Rs 290. The subsidy, however, will not be applicable if one books a private cesspool vehicle.

The community members in Aditya Nagar, Raghunath Nagar, Suka Vihar, Tarini slum, Baliapat, Barabhuja, Nirankari Nagar, Kimbhiria and slums in Dumduma had earlier complained that they are unable to clean the septic tanks and pits due to the hefty amount charged by the service providers.

Though the civic body decided to launch the affordable service from March, 2020, it was delayed due to the Covid-19 pandemic and other reasons.

Officials said they, however, been asked to abide by the FSSM regulations-2018 which mandates all cesspool vehicles to dispose the sludge in septage treatment plant at Basuaghai on the city outskirts. If indiscriminate dumping is found, fine of Rs 50,000 will be imposed on the vehicle owner, officials said.