STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Bhubaneswar

BJD refrains from commenting on sealing of Bhubaneswar MP Aparajita Sarangi's office

Aparajita Sarangi said it is a war to protect the humanity and all of us should follow the COVID guidelines and fight this war together.

Published: 11th October 2020 10:03 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th October 2020 10:03 AM   |  A+A-

Bhubaneswar MP Aparajita Sarangi

Bhubaneswar MP Aparajita Sarangi (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR:  The ruling BJD on Saturday refrained from making any comment on sealing of the office of national BJP national spokesperson and Bhubaneswar MP Aparajita Sarangi for violating Covid-19 guidelines.

“It is an administrative decision and BJD has nothing to comment,” BJD spokesperson Sulata Deo told mediapersons on Saturday.

Deo said many buildings, hotels and other facilities have been sealed in the past throughout the State and many more may be sealed in future to protect the lives of people.

“We have nothing to comment on these,” she said. Stating that coronavirus does not see political party and infect BJD, BJP and Congress, she said it is a war to protect the humanity and all of us should follow the Covid guidelines and fight this war together.

Meanwhile, a day after Sarangi raised the issue of Covid-19 guidelines violation by ministers and MLAs, the Sea Beach police on Saturday served show cause notice on Satyabadi MLA Umakant Samantray. The police served the notice at the legislator’s official residence. The BJD legislator said he has received the notice and will take necessary steps after consulting his lawyer.

Interestingly, after Sarangi raised the issue yesterday, BJD MLA Samantray issued a video message in which he apologised for attending funeral of Pipili MLA Pardeep Maharathy in violation of Covid guidelines.

“It was an emotional reaction but I am ready to accept any action as per law. No one is above law and I will abide by the rule of law,” he said on Saturday.

However, the police is yet to initiate any action against Minister of State for School and Mass Education Samir Ranjan Dash who also attended the funeral. Like Samantray, Das had also tested positive. Sources, however, said no action has been initiated against the Minister as he had completed the mandatory isolation and home quarantine.

Complaint against two ministers for COVID violation

Jagannath Sena on Saturday lodged a complaint with Kharavela Nagar police against School and Mass Education Minister Samir Ranjan Dash and Tourism Minister Jyoti Prakash Panigrahi for allegedly violating Covid-19 guidelines. In his complaint, convenor of the outfit Priyadarshan Pattnaik said Dash had participated in funeral procession of Pipili MLA Pradeep Maharathy at Swargadwar in Puri while Panigrahi paid his last tribute to the senior BJD leader in Bhubaneswar despite testing positive for Covid-19. However, Dash refuted the allegations. 

More from Bhubaneswar.
Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Aparajita Sarangi Bhubaneswar MP Aparajita Sarangi Office Odisha Coronavirus COVID 19 Coronavirus Bhubaneswar Coronavirus COVID 19 Pandemic Coronavirus Outbreak Coronavirus Pandemic Coronavirus Updates  Coronavirus Latest Updates 
India Matters
Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy (Photo | EPS)
Open war: CM Jagan hits out at HC judges, SC judge Ramana in letter to CJI
Activists hold placards and shout slogans during a protest against the death of Hathras gang rape victim. (Photo | PTI)
Dalit victims of atrocities face double trouble
Two of the accused in the TRP manipulation racket case being produced at Esplanade Court in Mumbai on Friday | PTI
TRP scam: Ministry of Information and Broadcasting calls for report from BARC
Dr Devi Prasad Shetty, founder-chairman, Narayana Health
NMC to create doctors for every district in two years: Dr Devi Shetty

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Indian Air Force sets new record of highest skydive landing at Khardungla Pass in Leh
President Donald Trump speaks from the Blue Room Balcony of the White House to a crowd of supporters on Saturday. (Photo | AP)
‘Don't Be Afraid Of COVID’: Trump returns to White House, removes mask
Gallery
No, Manchester United captain Harry Maguire isn't the most trolled footballer in England. In fact, he is not even among the top-ten. 'Compare.bet' have come up with the list of ten most targeted players on Twitter, analysing the percentage of negative twe
Revealed: Ten most trolled Premier League players on Twitter. Topper Marcus Rashford joined by Manchester United teammate, Tottenham captain
#1 14 balls: KL RAHUL (KXIP) vs Delhi Daredevils: 08 April 2018, 51 runs. (Photo | PTI)
IPL stats & records: Nicholas Pooran's 17-ball fifty isn't IPL's fastest! Here are the top-ten swiftest half-centuries in the tournament's history
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp