Father-son duo in Bhubaneswar brings exotic veggies to local market 

Exotic vegetables and seasonal fruits have a growing demand but you find them mostly in the shelves of supermarkets or frozen food stores.

Published: 11th October 2020 09:43 AM

Upendra and Manas at their shop.

Upendra and Manas at their shop. (Photo | Irfana, EPS)

By Ashish Mehta
Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR:  Exotic vegetables and seasonal fruits have a growing demand but you find them mostly in the shelves of supermarkets or frozen food stores. This father-son duo has just brought them to the local vending zone by importing them from Benglauru, Delhi and Raipur.

Their venture, Sai Vegetables, near Unit-VIII near DAV Public School is now one of the most visited by health conscious and fitness enthusiasts in the city. You can have your pick of zucchini, broccoli, red cabbage, red and yellow bell pepper and more.

Upendra Kumar Sahoo (59) and his 32-year-old son Manas saw a business opportunity with people’s growing penchant for eating healthy. For a few years, the duo has been selling seasonal fruits and exotic vegetables in the city.  They used to procure the stock from some local seller.

“We did not manage to make much money as the middleman netted the majority of profits. Earlier this year, we came in contact with sellers in Bengaluru, Delhi and Raipur and started buying vegetables directly from them,” Upendra says. However, the Covid-19 pandemic posed a roadblock with disruption in transportation of vegetables and they shifted to selling sweets which they brought from Nimapara.

When train services resumed, Upendra and Manas began receiving vegetables from other states again. “The sellers send pictures of the vegetables on WhatsApp. We select them, make advance payment and pay the final amount after receiving and checking the stock,” said Manas.

Red and yellow bell peppers, yellow and green zucchini, cherry tomatoes, spring onion, Bok Choy, iceberg lettuce, leek, broccoli, red cabbage, celery, parsley, asparagus, lemongrass, dragon fruit, Thai ginger, baby corn, button mushroom, you name it and they dish it out.

While they procure mushrooms from New Delhi and Raipur, other vegetables are brought from Bengaluru markets. “The prices vary with the procurement cost of the vegetables” they say.

When they procured the stock through middlemen, the father-son duo made just Rs 3,000 to Rs 4,000 a day but currently, they make a business of Rs 8,000 to Rs 10,000 every day by selling the vegetables.

Today, they have a regular clientele, comprising doctors, health and food enthusiasts. So, what sells the most? “Bell peppers, zucchini, broccoli and lettuce”, replied Manas. And such is the demand that their stocks do not last for more than three days. They plan to procure more varieties of vegetables during winters.

