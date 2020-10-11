STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Miscreants break open an ATM in Bhubaneswar, loot lakhs of rupees

The miscreants reportedly put a cloth over a CCTV camera inside the kiosk to avoid getting caught.

Published: 11th October 2020 03:58 PM

ATM machines

ATM machines (File photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: A group of miscreants allegedly broke open an ATM of United Bank of India in Bhubaneswar on late Saturday night and stole over Rs 20 lakhs from the cash dispenser.

According to the police, at least Rs 10 lakh was deposited in the ATM machine by the bank officials on October 2 and the machine already had some cash in it.

"Initial investigation suggests that the miscreants have used gas cutters to steal the money. They have also damaged the cash dispenser's camera attached on top of it by using gas cutters," said a police officer.

The miscreants reportedly put a cloth over a CCTV camera inside the kiosk to avoid getting caught. "We are yet to ascertain the exact amount stolen from the ATM kiosk and further investigation is continuing," said the police officer.

The amalgamation of Punjab National Bank, United Bank of India and Oriental Bank of Commerce came into effect from April 1 and the miscreants targeted one of the United's ATM in the city.

Nandankanan police station inspector Biswaranjan Senapati, who is also in-charge of Infocity police station, and other officers visited the spot to investigate the matter.
 

