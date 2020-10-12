STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
2 contract killers held for murdering sweetmaker for Rs 50,000

An investigation is underway to find the criminals (Representational Image)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Police on Monday arrested two contract killers for killing a sweetmaker in the Samantarapur area on October 4 for Rs 50,000.

Shritik Biswal of Nuagaon had hacked makeshift sweets stall owner Prabhakar Sahoo to death with a sharp weapon and had fled with one of his associates Ashutosh Mohanty of Sisupalgarh.

Police have seized the motorcycle involved in the crime.

Shritik and Ashutosh went to Puri after committing the crime and then they left for Tumudibandha in Kandhamal district on another two-wheeler.

Police have seized the two-wheeler used by the duo to reach Tumudibandha and have apprehended one of their associates, Abhijit Sahoo, for providing them shelter.

Prabhakar was earlier working at the sweets stall of Balaram Behera but later he started his own business in Samantarapur.

Balaram's business took a hit after Prabahakar opened his makeshift shop.

Balaram, his son Dilip and grandson Rajkishore had reportedly vandalized Prabhakar's shop a few months back.

Prabhakar and his wife Minati had approached Lingaraj police and the miscreants had paid over Rs 5,000 compensation towards the damages.

However, Balaram's business did not improve and he along with his other family members hatched a conspiracy to eliminate Prabhakar.

Balaram's grandson Rajkishore gave an advance of Rs 10,000 to Shritik and Ashutosh and told them that he will give them the remaining amount via an e-commerce payment system after Prabhakar was killed.

Sources said at least two other miscreants, including one who visited the spot to find out whether Prabhakar was present at his shop and informed about him to Shritik and Ashutosh, are still at large and police have launched a search operation to trace them.

Earlier, Rajkishore had surrendered before a court here on October 4 while police had arrested Balaram and four others on October 5.

