COVID-19 tally drops below 300 mark in Bhubaneswar

The new cases, which included 211 cases of local transmission and 79 quarantine cases, pushed the Covid-19 tally of the city to 25,464. 

Published: 12th October 2020 08:29 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th October 2020 08:29 AM   |  A+A-

The previous lowest count of 267 cases in the Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) jurisdiction was on August 24. 

The previous lowest count of 267 cases in the Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) jurisdiction was on August 24.  (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: After a gap of one and half-month, Covid-19 tally of State Capital dropped below the 300-mark.Bhubaneswar reported 290 new infections in the last 24 hours against the usual detection of over 300 cases for the last 47 days. The previous lowest count of 267 cases in the Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) jurisdiction was on August 24. 

Chandrasekharpur, Satya Nagar and Baramunda localities reported 11 cases each, while 10 cases each were reported from Nayapali and Old Town.

However, the fall in daily testing has also raised concern. While around 4,500 tests were conducted daily till mid-September, the number has now come down to 4,200 although there has been a marginal increase in Real-Time Polymerase Chain Reaction (RT-PCR) test.  A comparative analysis of testing figures of five days during mid-September and October first week shows there has been around 8 per cent drop in the daily testing. 

A total of 22,674 tests were conducted in various health facilities between September 12 and 16 with a daily average of 4,534 tests, whereas it remained 20,893 between October 3 and 7 with the daily average of 4,178 tests. 

Decline in testing at a time when transmission from the unknown infection continues to be more than 200 raises alarm as the city had already reported around 17 per cent drop in the cumulative RT-PCR test in the beginning of October. Rapid antigen tests contribute around 70 to 75 per cent of the total number of tests done in the city on a daily basis. 

The city now has 3,429 active cases and 21,897 recoveries. Three more Covid deaths were also reported in the last 24 hours taking the death toll of the Capital city to 117. Health experts said as local infection cases continue to remain a concern, steps should be taken to improve testing further. Besides, they said information on test results also needs to be communicated to the patients within 24 hours of testing for their immediate isolation and effective management of the situation. 

More from Bhubaneswar.
