Fraudster creates fake Facebook account of Bhubaneswar IPS officer Anup Kumar Sahoo

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: A fraudster created a fake Facebook profile of DIG (Intelligence) Anup Kumar Sahoo and sent friend requests to several people to dupe them. The fake user identified himself as Anupam Kumar Sahoo and posted the pictures of the senior police officer.

“One of my friends informed me about the fake ID in the morning. The ID was reported on Facebook and it has been deactivated. I will take steps accordingly” said Sahoo.

On Sunday, Sahoo posted the screenshot of the fake ID on his Facebook account and requested social media users not to accept friends requested from the fake profile. Earlier, three to four fake FB IDs of Sahoo’s batchmates were created by some miscreants.

In the past, instances of miscreants opening fake Facebook IDs of prominent citizens were reported in the city.

Police said miscreants usually open the fake accounts, send friend requests to unsuspecting people and seek monetary favors from them on various grounds.