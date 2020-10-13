CCTV footage of explosion site to be sent to SFSL

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The CCTV footage of Raj Bhawan Square filling station, where the explosion occured on October 7, will be sent to the State Forensic Science Laboratory (SFSL) for further investigation.“Digital evidence will be sent to SFSL on Tuesday. The video will be analysed by the lab which will submit a report,” said a police officer.

Police suspect that at least one person died on the spot due to the explosion as the family members of Simanchal Parida of Ganjam district, who had visited the city, have not been able to locate him till now.

“Police are awaiting the postmortem report. After receiving it, they will apply through the court for DNA test at SFSL,” said sources. Police will then request Parida’s parents to provide samples for conducting DNA test.

Satya Nayak of Ganjam, who succumbed to his injuries a day after the explosion, had reportedly recorded some videos on his mobile phone and sent them to his family members ahead of the accident. His family has alleged that the work at the LPG unit was being carried out without undertaking any safety measures.

“My husband had sent us three to four videos and was apprehensive to work on the site as there were no safety measures. He was supposed to return in the night and the accident occurred the same day,” said Nayak’s wife. Nayak had suffered 60 per cent burn injuries on his head and chest.

“Probe is continuing to understand what is the standard operating procedure and whether it was followed while work was being carried out at the LPG unit,” said a police officer. Meanwhile, IOCL officials have shared some documents with Commissionerate Police as part of the investigation.