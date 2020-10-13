Two more crematoriums to come up in Bhubaneswar

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) will set up two more crematoriums at Patia and Khandagiri within one and a half months.

Informing this, BMC Commissioner Prem Chandra Chaudhary said while one LPG crematorium is being set up at Patia, an electric crematorium will come up at Khandagiri.

The announcement came hours after locals from Satya Nagar moved the Odisha Human Rights Commission alleging that large number of cremations at the crematorium has led to air pollution.

The BMC commissioner, however, said the renovation carried out in the crematorium will improve the situation.

Meanwhile, the lone electric burner at Satya Nagar, that had been lying defunct since August last week, has been repaired and is in use from Monday. The burden on the crematorium has increased due to restrictions on funeral at Puri Swargadwar, officials of the civic body said.

Satya Nagar crematorium has been designated for the cremation of deceased Covid-19 patients and suspects.

Though BMC has two more crematoriums at Badagada and Patia, the project to install an LPG burner and advanced wooden pyre burner at the two locations has not been executed yet.