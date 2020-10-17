STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Drive to make footpath, cycle tracks encroachment-free in Bhubaneswar

Published: 17th October 2020 09:51 AM

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Friday launched an enforcement drive to make footpath and cycle tracks free from encroachment and collected over Rs 10,000 fine from encroachers. the joint enforcement squad of the BMC, BDa and Commissionerate Police carried out the drive along aG Square, Sishu Bhawan, Rajmahal Square and roads near Indira Gandhi Park to create space for cycle track. around 10 unauthorised vendors were evicted, while a number of roadside cabins and tiffin stalls that attract huge crowd resulting in movement restriction of pedestrians and cyclists were removed.

The squads imposed fine of Rs 5,200 on shopkeepers for occupying and dumping construction materials on cycle tracks at Bapuji Nagar in South East Zone.

In South West Zone, the enforcement squad cracked down on five fruit sellers, one car and one pollution testing vehicle occupying footpath and cycle tracks. a fine of Rs 5000 was also collected from people for dumping construction debris on cycle tracks.

The squad later carried out eviction drive on airport-Patia stretch and it will continue every Friday to make the cycle track and footpath free from encroachment. around 70 auto-rickshaw drivers took pledge not to occupy or park their vehicles on footpath and cycle tracks.

