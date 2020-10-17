Orissa HC defers decision on Durga idol height

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: The Orissa High Court on Friday deferred its decision on the dispute over height of Durga idol to October 19.The dispute was raised by the Balubazaar Puja Committee and some other committees after the Bhubaneswar-Cuttack Police Commissioner (CP) Sudhanshu Sarangi directed puja committees in Cuttack to restrict height of the idol in their puja pandals to 4 ft as per the State Government’s guidelines issued on September 10.

The puja committees challenged the CP’s September 17 order in HC. During hearing on Thursday, the State Government did not relent over the four ft height norm following which, the division bench of Chief Justice Mohammad Rafiq and Justice BR Sarangi asked the State counsel to submit a report on the status of the idols in the puja mandaps when the matter is taken up on October 19.

In a counter affidavit filed on October 9, the State Government had stated that the guideline to restrict the idols to four ft is not only limited to Durga puja, but also applies to Laxmi puja, Kali puja and other similar festivals during October and November. In the affidavit, Law Department’s Under Secretary Dasmat Marndi said that if any relaxation is granted to the petitioners herein, several puja committees including that of Laxmi puja and Kali puja may also claim relaxation of the guideline, thereby defeating the very purpose of the guidelines to restrict the spread of Covid - 19.

The purpose behind restricting the size of the idol to four ft is that the idol could be immersed by using trolley/auto rickshaw, with not more than five people, so that Covid-19 guidelines are complied with. Transporting the idol for immersion by chassis/tractor would lead to congregation of more people for darshan of the idol, Marndi said.