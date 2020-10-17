STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Bhubaneswar

Say ‘Dada Bati Ku Naa’, Commissionerate Police urges people in Cuttack

Anti-extortion helpline to be launched on Oct 19; complaints can be filed through WhastApp.

Published: 17th October 2020 09:59 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th October 2020 09:59 AM   |  A+A-

extortion

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR:  With the festive season on its way, the Commissionerate Police on Friday launched a new initiative, Dada Bati Ku Na (No to Extortion) to thwart extortion menace in Cuttack and Bhubaneswar. To strengthen the drive, an anti-extortion helpline will be launched on October 19.

Police Commissioner Sudhanshu Sarangi said an anti-extortion task force will work under the supervision of Additional Police Commissioner Rekha Lohani and action against anti-socials demanding extortion will be more stringent in days to come. Quick Action Team (QAT) and the police officers of the Twin City will assist the anti-extortion task force. People can also lodge their complaints through WhatsApp, SMS and Telegram. 

In the past, police took action against many criminals demanding extortion including arresting habitual offender Shakeel under the stringent National Security Act (NSA), who is currently lodged in a jail. In many cases, Sarangi said, victims are reluctant to take police help apprehending a backlash from the extortionists. “This initiative is directed at instilling a sense of security among the citizens, to keep the identity of the complainants concealed and take action against the accused. However, for legal action against such crimes, citizens will have to lodge complaints,” said the Police Commissioner.  

He stressed that if the citizens do not gather courage and cooperate with the police, then the Twin City will not be free from the extortion menace. People on whose information action will be initiated against the anti-socials demanding extortion will be rewarded. Police stations taking effective action in this regard will also be rewarded. 

“At police station and DCP level, meetings will be held with various vulnerable groups who are targeted by criminals for extortion. DCP will review the action taken by the police stations against such offences once every week,” he said.Additional Police Commissioner will review the action against such crimes once in every 15 days.

Sarangi said a list will be prepared of the anti-socials against whom action was initiated earlier for demanding extortion. Police will review the activities of these criminals and if required action will be taken against them. They will be booked under 110 CrPC and if necessary, under the NSA.

In another development, police officers are mulling to appoint special public prosecutors for some notorious criminals. “It has been observed that people selling houses/land are being targeted by the local goons for extortion. People constructing new houses are also harassed for money. We are hopeful that contractors, builders, businessmen, makeshift shop owners, and other citizens will cooperate with us,” said Sarangi.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Odisha Cuttack
India Matters
The number of active cases of coronavirus infection remained below eight lakh for the second consecutive day. (File Photo | EPS)
Can't rule out possibility of second wave of COVID-19 during winter: Expert panel chief VK Paul
Andhra Pradesh CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy and Chief Justice of India SA Bobde (Photo | EPS and PTI)
INTERVIEW | CJI must look into Jagan's charges against Justice Ramana: Dushyant Dave
The scene of wall collapse from Mangalhat in Hyderabad's Old City. (Photo| EPS)
Hyderabad rains: Three die in separate incidents of wall collapse, electrocution amid downpour
IAS officer Pravimal Abhishek Polumatla with UPSC aspirants. (Photo| EPS)
This Arunachal Pradesh IAS officer is preparing an army of his own cadre

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
NEET 2020 topper from Odisha Soyeb Aftab (Photo | EPS)
Meet NEET Topper Soyeb: The boy who scored 720/720 and created history
A still from Malgudi Days
RK Narayan's Malgudi Days comes to life as museum in Karnataka's Shivamogga
Gallery
IPL has moved past the half-way stage in the UAE. There have been some great performances as well as some middling efforts. In the midst of it all are the six Indian captains trying to corner glory. Here is a progress report of the Indian skippers...
From MS Dhoni to Virat Kohli: Here's how Indian captains have performed at IPL 2020 so far
As Kerala's young superstar Prithviraj turns 38, here is a look at his upcoming projects which has hooked the audience. (Photo| Facebook)
Happy birthday Prithviraj: 10 upcoming projects of Mollywood's most promising actor
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp