Say ‘Dada Bati Ku Naa’, Commissionerate Police urges people in Cuttack

BHUBANESWAR: With the festive season on its way, the Commissionerate Police on Friday launched a new initiative, Dada Bati Ku Na (No to Extortion) to thwart extortion menace in Cuttack and Bhubaneswar. To strengthen the drive, an anti-extortion helpline will be launched on October 19.

Police Commissioner Sudhanshu Sarangi said an anti-extortion task force will work under the supervision of Additional Police Commissioner Rekha Lohani and action against anti-socials demanding extortion will be more stringent in days to come. Quick Action Team (QAT) and the police officers of the Twin City will assist the anti-extortion task force. People can also lodge their complaints through WhatsApp, SMS and Telegram.

In the past, police took action against many criminals demanding extortion including arresting habitual offender Shakeel under the stringent National Security Act (NSA), who is currently lodged in a jail. In many cases, Sarangi said, victims are reluctant to take police help apprehending a backlash from the extortionists. “This initiative is directed at instilling a sense of security among the citizens, to keep the identity of the complainants concealed and take action against the accused. However, for legal action against such crimes, citizens will have to lodge complaints,” said the Police Commissioner.

He stressed that if the citizens do not gather courage and cooperate with the police, then the Twin City will not be free from the extortion menace. People on whose information action will be initiated against the anti-socials demanding extortion will be rewarded. Police stations taking effective action in this regard will also be rewarded.

“At police station and DCP level, meetings will be held with various vulnerable groups who are targeted by criminals for extortion. DCP will review the action taken by the police stations against such offences once every week,” he said.Additional Police Commissioner will review the action against such crimes once in every 15 days.

Sarangi said a list will be prepared of the anti-socials against whom action was initiated earlier for demanding extortion. Police will review the activities of these criminals and if required action will be taken against them. They will be booked under 110 CrPC and if necessary, under the NSA.

In another development, police officers are mulling to appoint special public prosecutors for some notorious criminals. “It has been observed that people selling houses/land are being targeted by the local goons for extortion. People constructing new houses are also harassed for money. We are hopeful that contractors, builders, businessmen, makeshift shop owners, and other citizens will cooperate with us,” said Sarangi.