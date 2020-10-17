Virtual Arogya Sadhana at Bomikhal 

Sudarsan Maharana By

Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: With Covid-19 restrictions in place, Durga Puja celebration in the Capital city will take a virtual detour this year. The Bomikhal Durga Puja Samiti will hold an ‘Arogya Sadhana’ - a yagna invoking Goddess Durga to protect people for the Covid-19 health pandemic - during the Dussehra celebrations and the ritual will be telecast live on social media for devotees to participate virtually from the comfort of their homes.

An artist sculpting a four-ft high idol

of Goddess Durga at

Sutahat puja pandal in Cuttack | express

Convenor of the puja samiti PR Jena said along with the Arogya Sadhana , Chandi Path will be organised for the well being of all. “The Sadhana and Chandi Path will be organised every evening - from 7 pm to 7.45 pm - for four days from September 23 to 26. As there has been a ban on the visit of devotees to any mandaps this year, the 45-min ritual will be telecast live on Facebook for their convenience,” Jena said.

Organisers said adhering to Covid-19 guidelines issued by the Government and Police in the Twin city, only five priests will perform the yagna and other rituals of Maa Durga thoughout the festival from October 22 to Dussehra (October 26) and two Samiti members would be allowed to remain present at Mandap at a time. No cultural events will be organised this year.

Saree puja on Astami being one of the major events at the mandap every year, the committee members have this year asked devotees to send sarees to the mandap well in advance so that the same can be sent to their homes in batches after the puja.

The committee that is famous for its theme-based pandals, had last year fashioned its pandal as Kashmir Palace following lifting of Article 370 from J&K. This year, they had planned to replicate Ram Janmabhoomi as their pandal but it did not materialise due to the Covid-19 outbreak.